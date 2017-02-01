METRO GIRLS BASKETBALL: Southridge 61, Sunset 52

Missing one key starter and another hobbled, the top-ranked Southridge girls basketball team passed its toughest test yet in Metro League play.

The Sunset Apollos overcame an early 12-point deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but the Skyhawks (10-0 Metro League, 16-2 overall) scored 15 of their 22 fourth-quarter points at the free throw line and turned away the upset bid with a 61-52 victory at Southridge High School Tuesday night.

Maggie Freeman cashed in seven of her team-high 18 points at the charity stripe in the final period and freshman center Cameron Brink overcame foul trouble to contribute 16 points. But it was the contribution of Molly Morey off the bench in the second half that was most critical. The senior guard scored all 11 of her points after halftime, connecting on 3-of-4 from beyond the arc including the go-ahead trey with 5:15 to go in the game.

The Skyhawks played without junior forward Natalie Hoff, who sat out the game after suffering a concussion in Southridge’s 56-25 win over Glencoe on Saturday. First-team All-Metro League guard Kaelin Immel is back in the lineup, although clearly still somewhat limited by an ankle injury. Immel scored just six points for Southridge, but contributed six rebounds, four assists and three steals in the win.

The win gave the Skyhawks a three-game lead over the rest of the Metro League and gave them a season sweep over the Apollos, who lost 68-38 in the first meeting of the teams back in December.

On that night, Sunset connected on just one three-pointer, didn’t score a second-chance point and was outscored 20-6 at the foul line. The Apollos were much more competitive the second time around, although it looked as if Southridge would run away with the game early.

Southridge stormed to a 13-1 lead as Sunset went without a field goal for the first five-and-a-half minutes of the contest, while turning the ball over five times. Two of the turnovers came on inbounds play in backcourt, leading directly to Southridge buckets. Sunset head coach Sarah Griffin called two time outs in the first quarter to try and right the ship.

The Apollos turnaround began on the defensive end with two strong defensive possessions to close the first quarter. Southridge got a rebound putback from Brink to open the second period, giving the Skyhawks a 19-8 lead. But the ‘Hawks would not score again until the 3:28 mark, a span of seven straight empty possessions. Sunset scored only five points during that stretch, but a Delaney Ragan three followed by a steal and layup by Mary Kay Naro cut the Skyhawks lead to 22-18 late in the first half.

Leading 24-18 at halftime, the Skyhawks got a pair of second-chance buckets from Brink, a post-up from Freeman, a the first of Morey’s threes and a three-point play by Kaelin Immel to push the lead back to double-digits at 36-26 with 3:34 to go in the quarter. But the Apollos closed the period with a flourish: back-to-back-to-back treys from Rose Pflug, Amanda Carpenter and Ragan followed by a fast-break layin by Ragan closed the gap to two points. After Freeman misfired on a three, the Apollos got the rebound and called time out with just over a minute to go in the quarter. After running the clock down, Naro drove to the left side of the lane and attempted to get a shot over the 6-4 Brink, who swatted the shot, but was called for a foul on what appeared to be a clean swat. The frustrated frosh was then assessed a technical foul after slamming the ball to the floor.

Sunset’s Maddie Mulheim, who had missed just one free throw all season, went to the line and hit two free throws with the lane empty. When she got the ball back to shoot again, the Southridge bench erupted in protest. By rule, the player fouled is required to shoot first, then the technical foul shots. After a long delay for an officials conference and explanation to the two head coaches, the head referee disallowed the free throws and sent Naro to the line. The freshman promptly missed both shots, before Mulheim calmly sank the two technical free throws. The end result was a 39-39 tie going into the final period.

Rose Pflug gave Sunset its first lead of the game with a drive down the lane and finish. After two lead changes, Morey knocked in her third three-pointer of the half, putting Southridge in front 45-43. The Skyhawks went to the line on their next three trips down the floor, converting five free throws for a 49-43 lead.

Returning to the game early in the fourth quarter despite four fouls, Brink set up Morey’s go-ahead three by drawing a double-team and kicking out to the left corner. The rangy, athletic youngster pulled down three rebounds and scored back-to-back buckets on post-ups to put the Skyhawks up 53-45.

The Apollos would not get closer than six the rest of the way as the Skyhawks hit eight straight free throws in the final minute, four by Freeman. The Skyhawks went 16-for-19 at the foul line, all but one attempt coming in the final period. Sunset hit nine of 12 at the line. Despite the absence of Hoff and Brink’s foul issues, the Skyhawks outrebounded Sunset 32-22 with an 11-7 edge in offensive boards. The Skyhawks outscored Sunset 13-4 in second-chance points and 16-9 in points off turnovers.

Pflug led all scorers with 19 points, 15 coming in the second half. Carpenter added 14. Mulheim was limited to five points on 1-6 shooting.

The Apollos, now 7-3 in the Metro League and 12-5 overall, host Westview Friday night looking to avenge an earlier 45-44 loss. Southridge heads to Liberty Friday night and visits Aloha on Saturday for a 3:15 p.m. game.