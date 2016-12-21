METRO GIRLS BASKETBALL: LIBERTY 73, Century 62

Looking nothing like the team that fell flat at Hillsboro two weeks ago, the Liberty Falcons played inspired defense and aggressive offense in a 73-62 win over Century at Liberty High School Tuesday night.

With the win, the Falcons improved to 3-0 in their return to the Metro League and 6-1 overall on the season with the toughest stretch of the league schedule beginning in the new year.

Century had only one lead in the game after C.J. Buckley scored a quick bucket off an assist from Janelle Maligaya f0llowing the opening tip-off.

From there, Liberty controlled the first quarter, overwhelming Century’s guards with a a trapping 1-3-1 zone defense that forced 12 turnovers in the first eight minutes. After their opening tally, the Jaguars went scoreless for over 5:30 as the Falcons rattled off a 10-0 run, closing the quarter on back-to-back Maliah Jobe three-pointers to take an 18-4 lead.

The Falcons matched that lead on a rebound putback basket by Breeze Bartle late in the second quarter, giving them a 31-17 advantage. Bartle scored six of her 11 points in the period, hitting all three of her shots. Century would close the half with momentum, Buckley burying a three-pointer just before the buzzer to close the gap to 33-24 at the break.

In the second half, the Jaguars made several charges, but Liberty always had a response, bumping the lead back to double-digits whenever Century got too close. Leading an outstanding class of freshmen, 6-0 Clara Robbins was a force on both ends of the floor for the Falcons. Averaging 20 points and over ten rebounds per game on the season, Robbins finished with 29 points, ten rebounds and four blocks. She scored and was fouled with a little over a second remaining in the third quarter, but missed the ensuing free throw, giving Liberty a 48-38 edge going into the final period.

Megan Still opened the fourth quarter with a three-point play and after a Robbins putback, drilled a three-point shot to pull the Jags to within six. But Jobe scored for Liberty, then the 5-2 guard started the break after a rebound, with Robbins streaking down the floor to take a lead pass from Danielle Llamos for a layinto push the lead back to ten.

With a little over two minutes remaining in the game, Buckley drew the fifth foul on Bartle and hit both free throws, making the score 64-59, the narrowest margin since the opening minutes. But on the other end, the 4-11 Llamos, defensively harassed by the equally quick and pesky 4-10 Sharla Vidad, put on a beautiful dribble move along the baseline and hit a reverse layup through a Vidad foul. Llamos completed the three-point play with a free throw and Liberty was able to close out the win.

Robbins was one of three double-figure scorers for Liberty, followed by Bartle (11 points) and Jobe (10). Buckley led the Jaguars with 26 points and Still added 18.

In the boys game, Century jumped out to a 19-5 lead in the first quarter and never trailed on the way to a 68-50 win. Senior Riley Suckow hit five of the Jaguars’ six 3-pointers, finishing with a game-high 33 points to go with six rebounds, three assists and two blocks.