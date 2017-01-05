METRO BOYS BASKETBALL: Westview 64, CENTURY 58 (OT)

Get ready for a wild ride in Metro League boys basketball this season.

The Westview Wildcats cashed in eight of their 21 made free throws in overtime and escaped Century with a 64-58 victory over the Jaguars Wednesday night.

Zach Sly led all scorers with 20 points, hitting 10 of 11 at the line. The Wildcats went 21-for-25 at the free throw line, outscoring Century 21-9.

The game was rescheduled after a snow cancellation in December. Both teams had won the previous night and went into the contest unbeaten in league. Westview improved to 3-0 in the Metro and 8-2 overall, while Century dropped to 3-1 and 6-5 overall. Westview and Beaverton are now tied for first place in the league heading into their first league meeting of the season on Friday. Beaverton defeated Westview 38-37 in the consolation final of the Les Schwab Invitational Tournament last Friday.

Westview had beaten Century 62-49 at the same tournament a week before, using a third quarter run to create separation. The Wildcats were never able to get that separation on Wednesday, leading by no more than seven points. A 10-2 spurt in the third quarter gave the Wildcats a 41-34 lead and prompted a time out from Century head coach Scott Kellar. The Jags responded with back-to-back three pointers from Riley Suckow and Trey Mubarak and cut the Wildcats lead back to three.

Down 45-40 going into the fourth quarter, Suckow and Mubarak again connected from long range around an inside basket from Kyle Chimienti. Mubarak’s trey, his fourth of the night, put Century back in front 48-47 with 4:46 to go. The lead changed hands twice more and there were two ties before Mubarak took a shot fake from three and stepped inside the line to drain a long two, putting Century in front 54-52 with a little under 90 seconds left in the contest. Century was in the driver’s seat after Suckow stripped Zac Schmerber and the Jaguars called time out with 54 seconds to go. With two time outs remaining, they had to use one right away after struggling to get the ball inbounds at midcourt. Then more trouble ensued after Mubarak was double-teamed near the midcourt corner following the inbounds pass. Again, the Jags tried to call time out but too late, as Schmerber reached in to force a held ball and a change of possession.

Elliott worked his way inside but missed the shot, but Isaac Overson tipped the rebound back near midcourt where the Wildcats controlled it. After inbounding the ball with 17 seconds to go, Elliott got another opportunity at close range and this time converted to tie the game at 54 with nine seconds on the clock.

The Jags inbounded the ball and Mubarak drove into the lane but lost his balance and the ball. Said Ali picked it up and heaved it from three-quarter court as time expired.

In the extra session, the Wildcats took a four-point lead right away on a Sly inside basket and two Elliott free throws. Century went into overtime having hit 7-of-14 from three-point range, but missed on all five of its tries from downtown in the final four minutes. The Jaguars twice got to within three points in overtime, but Westivew scored on six of its seven possessions to seal the victory.

Elliott scored 18 points and came out of the gates smoking, draining his first three shots from outside the arc. Sly also had a pair of three-pointers in a career-best performance. The Wildcats outrebounded Century 34-24 with a commanding 13-4 edge on the offensive glass. Isaac Overson led a strong team effort on the glass with seven boards. Sly and Zac Schmerber each had six rebounds.

Mubarak finished with 16 points to lead the Jaguars, connecting on 6-of-9 from the field and 4-for-7 from three-point range. One night after scoring a career-high 38 points against Glencoe, Suckow was held to 13 points. The Jaguars had to appeal an ejection to get Suckow eligible after the senior forward received two technical fouls for hanging on the rim in Century’s win over the Crimson Tide. Kyle Chimienti had 11 points and a game-high eight rebounds.

The Jaguars have a bye Friday and travel to Sunset on Tuesday.