METRO BOYS BASKETBALL: Southridge 69, Beaverton 57

With they gym jam-packed long before tip-off due to a top-five girls basketball showdown, the Southridge Skyhawks boys made sure no one wearing orange and black went home happy Tuesday night.

Bo Quinlan led four Skyhawks players in double figures with 18 points as Southridge avenged the loss that ended its season in 2017 at the scene of the crime with a 69-57 Metro League victory over Beaverton.

The ‘Hawks stayed even with Jesuit atop the Metro League standings at 6-1 (12-3 overall) and dropped the Beavers two games back in the loss column (5-3, 9-7).

Southridge utilized its significant size advantage to score 42 points in the paint and shot 56-percent from the field.

Jake Estep had another big night for the Beavers, hitting five threes and scoring 31 points. John Oleson continued his impressive sophomore season with 13 points for Beaverton, but the rest of the Beavers managed just 13 points combined. Facing taller, quicker defenders like Zach Galvin and Brock Henry all night, Beaverton’s second-leading scorer on the season, 5-11 junior guard Mason Stewart-Carrothers, was held scoreless, getting just three shots away, all from behind the three-point line.

Southridge forced 21 Beaverton turnovers, many leading to quick run-outs and lay-ups. The Skyhawks would have shot above 60-percent if not for several blown lay-ups, including back-to-back misses from Brock Henry on uncontested shots after his own steals.

Henry had a tough shooting night, but it didn’t affect his defense. The 6-2 junior guard recorded six steals and dished out three assists to go wtih 11 points. Filip Fullerton had 10 points and a game-high seven rebounds and Galvin added 10 points and a pair of steals.

Beaverton led throughout the first period. Southridge took its first lead after back-to-back traditional three-point plays by Connor Fajardo and Quinlan. Fajardo hit a circus shot after being undercut in the lane by Mike Gooding, scooping the ball in with his right hand while nearly parallel to the floor. Quinlan’s free throw gave the ‘Hawks a 14-13 lead before canned his third three of the half. Beaverton called time out after the made basket. At that point, with 5:37 left in the half, all four of the Beavers’ field goals had come from beyond the arc, while all of Southridge’s points had come in the paint.

The Skyhawks held a slim 27-25 lead at the half and an Estep basket and Gooding three put the Beavers ahead 30-27 early in the third period. But the Hawks responded with back-to-back treys by Kade Hustler and Zach Galvin, followed by two Henry free throws for a 35-30 advantage. Southridge would never trail again, extending to a 43-34 lead on a steal and layup by Henry with 2:10 to go in the period. Another Estep trifecta cut the lead to six heading into the fourth quarter, but the Skyhawks scored three straight goals in the lane to open up a 49-39 lead early in the fourth quarter and the Beavers never got closer than eight the rest of the way.

Beaverton was 9-for-24 from behind the three-point line, led by Estep’s 5-for-11 performance. Oleson added three treys in nine attempts. For the game, the Beavers shot 43-percent overall (18-42).

In the girls game, Beaverton had a 7-6 lead in the first quarter before Southridge went on a 10-0 run, with eight points coming from 6-4 sophomore Cameron Brink. Although they never led, the Beavers hung tough with the top-ranked Skyhawks before faltering in the fourth quarter. Even so, Southridge was able to maintain a double-digit advantage for much of the second half.

Brink led all scorers with 22 points, McKelle Meek added 14 and Natalie Hoff finished with 10 points for the ‘Hawks, who have yet to be seriously challenged by an Oregon school this season. The night before, Southridge defeated second-ranked Benson at the MLK Invitational, leading by double-digits from the first quarter on. In that game, Brink battled foul trouble and was limited to two points, while Maggie Freeman took up the scoring slack with 25. Tuesday night, Freeman was hampered by fouls, while Beaverton could do little to stop Brink inside.

Sophomore Sydney Erikstrup led the Beavers with 12 points. It was Beaverton’s first defeat against an Oregon school this season. All of their previous wins had come by double-digits. The teams meet again at Southridge in the regular season finale on Feb. 16.