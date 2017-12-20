METRO BOYS BASKETBALL: Liberty 56, Century 52 (OT)

For the first time since they were both in the 5A Northwest Oregon Conference, the Liberty Falcons picked up a win over their southern Hillsboro rivals.

Senior guards Taylor Martin and Nathanael Boyer combined for 42 points including all eight Liberty points in overtime as the Falcons (2-1 Metro League, 5-2 overall) defeated the Century Jaguars 56-52 Tuesday night at Liberty.

Century (1-2, 2-5), getting a big performance from 6-10 center Josh Walkenhorst, led by eight points in the third quarter and carried a five-point advantage into the final period. But Liberty came out hot, scoring on four straight possessions, including a pair of three-pointers by Tyler Rockwell and a trey by Martin to pull out to a 44-40 lead.

After falling behind by five, Century regained the lead on a three-pointer by Edidem Essien with 1:47 to play. Brayden Johnson hit one out of two at the line to put the Jags up 48-46. After a time out with 11.2 seconds to go in regulation, Liberty set up an isolation play for Boyer, who drove the lane and scored a layup to tie the game 48-48 before Century called time with 4.8 seconds to go. Inbounding from backcourt, Walkenhorst took a long pass at the top of the key, took one dribble and two long strides into the lane, but his leaner fell off the rim and the teams went to OT.

The Jags never recovered from a disastrous start to the extra session, with a missed shot, two missed free throws and three turnovers on their first five possessions. Liberty got a pair of buckets from Martin and a pair of free throws from Boyer to go up 54-48. However the Falcons missed five of their next six attempts from the charity stripe to give Century a chance. Daniel Berger scored to pull Century to within 55-52 with just under 30 seconds to go. After Jarett Boyce missed two free throws with 19 seconds remaining, Century had a chance to tie. But Johnson’s three-point shot missed and Boyer hit one out of two at the line with 4.4 seconds left to seal the win.

Martin led all scorers with 23 points and pulled down six rebounds, while Boyer added 19 with six steals. Walkenhorst had 22 points and 19 rebounds for Century, patrolling the paint against a smaller Liberty team that played without 6-5 Ethan Moody and 6-5 Trevor Walker. Berger added 15 points.

The Jaguars dominated the glass, outrebounding Liberty 47-24, but the Falcons turned the ball only ten times, just three turnovers coming after halftime. Century had 17 turnovers.

Liberty heads to Arizona after an eight-day break to take part in the Cactus Jam Tournament. Century travels to Forest Grove on Thursday night.