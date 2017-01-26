METRO BOYS BASKETBALL: Century 70, Sunset 53

The Sunset Apollos’ difficult season entered yet another challenging phase Wednesday night.

With starting point guard Tyler Sumner sidelined by his second concussion of the season, the Apollos dropped their ninth consecutive game, falling to Century 70-53.

Sumner, who missed the first three games of the season following a previous head injury, is not only a dynamic lead guard, but the Apollos’ second-leading scorer on the season. With junior point-man sidelined, fellow junior Abhinav Janappareddi assumed more ballhandling duties and 6-7 senior post Reed Brown often brought the ball up the floor.

Brown continued to carry a heavy load for the Apollos, notching double-figures in scoring for the seventh consecutive game with 20 points, adding seven rebounds, three assists and a pair of blocks.

With Century headed toward blowout city, leading by 22 at one point early in the second half, Sunset refused to roll over. Century led 56-38 headed into the final period when Brown crashed into the lane and scored through a foul, converting the three-point play. Two possessions later, a Brown bucket preceded a Sunset time out and the Apollos came out with a full court press that immediately forced a Century turnover. Then Brown turned his focus on Century forward Kyle Chimienti, using his strength advantage to overcome the wiry 6-5 Jag with a series of aggressive drives and spins. Brown drew three straight fouls on Chimienti, sending him to the bench with his fifth foul, while cashing in on five free throws to slice the Jaguars lead to a dozen with 5:14 to go in the game.

After another Jaguar turnover, Sunset’s Jake Focht drove into the paint and was fouled by Riley Suckow, the fourth foul on Century’s leading scorer. Focht hit one out of two at the stripe and with more than half of the fourth quarter remaining, the Jaguars lead was down to 60-49.

But Century switched to a 1-3-1 zone and forced three Apollo turnovers, while the Jaguars crashed the offensive boards, getting two putbacks after a pair of Suckow free throws. An 8-0 run put the lid on the win and put Century a half-game ahead of Southridge into sole possession of fourth place in the Metro League standings.

The Jaguars never trailed and closed a close first period with a flourish in the final 2:17 as Derek Jackson six points and Trey Mubarak and Oscar Quintero hit threes, Quintero’s beating the buzzer to give Century a 23-12 lead at the end of one.

Suckow took over midway through the second quarter. The 6-5 senior hadn’t scored a field goal to that point, but converted on three straight trips down the floor, sparking a 12-0 run that put the Jags in front 42-19.

Suckow led the Jaguars with 18 points and 11 rebounds with two blocked shots. Chimienti added 15 points before fouling out and Mubarak tallied 12 points with seven rebounds. Jackson scored all 10 of his points in the first half and added six rebounds and three steals.

Century shot 50-percent from the field and connected on 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. The Jaguars outrebounded Sunset 39-25 and held the Apollos to 38-percent shooting. Janappareddi hit two of Sunset’s six threes and finished with 10 points.

Westview also took over temporary ownership of first place in the Metro with an 80-76 victory at Jesuit, improving to 3-0 for the week and 6-1 in the league. The Wildcats will play their fourth game in five days when they entertain Century on Friday. Sunset heads to Beaverton on Friday.