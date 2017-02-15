METRO BOYS BASKETBALL: Beaverton 74, Century 38

Proving that Saturday’s win was no fluke, the Beaverton Beavers cruised past Century on an early senior night, blowing out the Jaguars for the second time in four days in a 74-38 win Tuesday night.

The Beavers topped the Jags 70-41 on Saturday in a make-up game. With Tuesday’s win, the Beavers clinch at least a share of their second consecutive Metro League boys basketball championship. Beaverton hosts Southridge on Friday in its final regular season home game. A “Jam The Dam” game, the Beavers will celebrate their girls basketball seniors on that night after parading their veteran boys in front of Tuesday night’s crowd.

Jake Estep scored nine of his game-high 19 points in the first period, when the Beavers used an 11-0 run to take command of the game. Beaverton scored on six straight possessions after Century took an early 4-2 lead and was never threatened the rest of the way. The final score was Beaverton’s largest lead of the night after they held Century scoreless over the final six minutes with reserves playing for both teams.

Hunter Sweet and Beau Sheeran each added 14 points for the Beavers, who shot 54-percent from the field (27-50) and 47-percent (9-19) from three-point range on the night. Estep hit his first four shots in the first period, including the first of his three 3-pointers. The junior wing finished 7-for-9 from the field on the night.

Riley Suckow was Century’s only offensive bright spot, scoring 18 points, nearly half of the Jaguars scoring output. Suckow had 14 out of Century’s 18 points at halftime and had taken 11 of the Jags’ 18 shots.

Beaverton forced 13 Century turnovers in the first half, turning them into 12 points in building a 37-18 halftime advantage. The Beavers turned the ball over just twice in the half and five times in the contest.

The Jaguars made a concerted effort to involved others in the offense in the third quarter, finding little success in the paint as 6-5 center Kyle Chimienti missed four consecutive shots while contending with the shot-bothering, 6-7 Sheeran. Chimienti finished with just four points to go with five rebounds and three blocked shots. Other usual contributors like Trey Mubarak (five points) and Joseph Kellar (two points) were held well under their season scoring averages. The Jags shot just 36-percent (15-42) for the game and 25-percent from three (3-12), while being outscored 11-5 at the free throw line.

Beaverton continued to get a healthy contribution off the bench from 6-4 senior Jamie Sweatman, who scored just three points, but led the Beavers with six rebounds and five steals while dishing out two assists. Carson Crawford went 2-for-4 from beyond the arc and dished out a game-high five assists.

The fifth-ranked Beavers, now 14-1 in the Metro League and 19-4 overall, close out the regular season against the only Metro League team to defeat them. Southridge moved up to #16 in the OSAA power rankings with a 56-48 win over Aloha Tuesday night. The Skyhawks are currently in third place in the Metro League standings, a game ahead of Jesuit at 10-4, 14-8 overall. Westview remains a game behind the Beavers following an 86-41 win over Glencoe. The Wildcats have three games remaining, including a rematch with the Crimson Tide.