METRO BOYS BASKETBALL: Beaverton 55, JESUIT 47

The Beaverton Beavers overcame a rocky start and foul trouble to two key players to pull off a win at Jesuit for the second year in a row.

The Beavers outscored the Crusaders 32-18 in the second half, overcoming an early nine-point deficit to defeat Jesuit 55-47 at the Knight Center Tuesday night.

The foul line, an Achilles Heel for the Beavers early in the season, turned out to be their friend Tuesday. The Beavers grabbed their first lead since the opening minute when junior wing Jake Estep hit a three-pointer with two seconds to go in the third period. Beaverton maintained the lead throughout the final eight minutes by going 11-for-14 at the foul line, outscoring the Crusaders 14-7 at the stripe for the game.

Estep scored eight of his 12 points in the second half and Hunter Sweet and Cole Johanson scored 14 points each for the Beavers. Jesuit senior Cameron Parker led all scorers with 26 points, but the rest of the Crusaders combined to go 8-for-28 from the field and none scored more than six points.

The win was Beaverton’s third in a row over Jesuit and fourth in a row overall, lifting the defending league champion Beavers to 3-0 in the Metro League and 8-3 overall, while dropping the Crusaders to 1-2, 4-6 overall with their fourth loss in the last five games.

The Beavers stumbled out of the gate with seven turnovers in the first quarter, while starting guard Carson Crawford picked up his second foul in the early going. With Beaverton’s top defensive player sidelined for the remainder of the half, the Beavers eventually switched to a 2-3 zone defense to keep Parker from carving them to bits.

The Metro League’s leading scorer at over 25 points per contest, Parker scored 18 in the first half and the Crusaders led 15-6 in the first quarter. The Beavers settled into a pace to their liking in the second quarter and turned the ball over just once, cutting the Jesuit lead to two on two occasions. Estep, held without a field goal to that point, drained a three-pointer late in the half to cut Jesuit’s lead to 27-23, but Parker scored on a tip-in just before the buzzer sounded giving the home team a 29-23 lead at the break.

Estep opened the second half with another trey and Crawford had an impact on the floor, scoring five points and dishing out two assists in the third quarter. The senior speedster corraled a long rebound off a missed Andrew Lang three and raced to the other end to hit a layup that tied the game 33-33 with 3:15 remaining in the period before Estep’s buzzer-beating triple gave the Beavers their first lead since 3-0.

The Crusaders committed their seventh team foul on Beaverton’s first possession of the fourth quarter, but the Beavers initially failed to take advantage, missing two front-end one-and-one free throws. A Cam Parker layup after a diagonal drive through the lane tied the game at 40 before Beau Sheeran scored in the lane, initiating a 9-3 Beavers run that put them on top for good. The Beavers’ 6-7 leaper also blocked five shots and had six rebounds to go with six points.

With five minutes to go, the Beavers were 3-for-8 at the foul line, but hit 11-of-12 down the stretch to seal the win. A pair of Johanson throws put the Beavers up 46-40 before Chuka Mekkam knocked in a three-ball to halve the lead. Parker stripped Crawford of the ball, but Mekkam misfired on a left-corner trey. Hunter Sweet split a pair of free throws and Jamie Sweatman was called for a walk, giving Jesuit further opportunities to tie or take the lead. But Matt Lang shot an airball three and Sweet picked off a Luke Hamper kickout pass, sparking a break that ended with a Johanson layup and a 51-45 lead with a little over a minute left. Sweatman and Estep each hit two free throws in the final 30 seconds to slam the door shut.

Beaverton shot 49% from the field and turned the ball over just three times in the final three periods. Jesuit shot just 30% in the second half and was 6-for-23 from beyond the arc for the game.

Jesuit heads to Southridge on Friday, while Beaverton entertains Westview. The Wildcats knocked off Sunset 72-51 Tuesday night and will head to Century tonight for a rescheduled game snowed out in December. The gae will be broadcast live on KUIK 1360 with pregame coverage starting at 7:05 p.m. The Jaguars had no trouble with Glencoe, defeating the Crimson Tide 73-49 Tuesday night.