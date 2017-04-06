METRO BASEBALL: Sunset 5, Aloha 3

In a Metro League baseball season that promises to be as competitive and balanced as ever, a strong start to the season is crucial, no matter whom the opponent.

The Sunset Apollos joined Beaverton and Glencoe with a 2-0 start to the league campaign, coming from behind with a three-run rally in their final turn at bat to defeat Aloha 5-3 Wednesday.

After leaving four runners in scoring position in the previous two innings, it appeared the Apollos (2-0 Metro, 6-4 overall) would squander another opportunity to tie or take the lead. With the bases loaded and one out in the sixth, Danner Wintle sent a sharp ground ball to second base that appeared destined for an inning-ending double play. But the relay to first was wide and Tate Drebes and Satchel Phillips crossed the plate with the tying and go-ahead runs. Jason Dumont followed with an RBI double for good measure, then slammed the door in the seventh, striking out the side for his second save in as many days.

Dillon May overcame a rocky start to the game and pitched through the sixth inning to pick up the win. May surrendered five hits, two walks and three runs in the first two innings, but found his groove, retiring nine of ten batters during one stretch to hold the Warriors (0-2, 2-7) scoreless over his final four innings on the hill.

Sunset closed to within one with a pair of runs in the third inning. Drebes, starting in place of the suspended Bryce Labatte at third base, doubled down the left field line to lead off the inning. After a one-out single up the middle by Tyler Sumner, Wintle hit a sharp grounder to third. Drebes started home, then retreated back to the bag and beat a diving tag attempt by Aloha third baseman Jack Osborne, loading the bases. Dumont followed with a bloop single to left to plate Drebes and May drove in Sumner with a sacrifice fly.

In the fourth, the Apollos got another leadoff double and put runners at second and third, but Aloha pitcher Aaron Powers got out of the inning with a strikeout and harmless fly to center. Powers pitched out of another second and third jam in the fifth inning with back-to-back punch-outs, but put himself in harm’s way in the sixth after walking Drebes and hitting Phillips with a pitch.

Drebes, who reached base all three times, fouled off two pitches with a full count before drawing his second free pass. Powers featured a sharp curve ball that he confidently threw with a 3-0 count to Dumont in the previous inning. But his first-pitch breaking ball nicked the shoetop of Phillips, putting runners at first and second with one out. Tyler Sumner ran the count to 3-2 before lining a base hit past shortstop as Sunset head coach John Barnes put the brakes on Drebes at third.

Justin Vanaken came on to replace Powers on the mound, sending him to first base. With the corner infielders in and the middle infielders halfway, Wintle sent a 1-2 pitch sharply to Keegan Rupe at second, who went to freshman shortstop Nate Acuavera for the force at second. Acuavera’s relay to first was wide of Powers. Acuavera, currently starting in place of injured sophomore Dean Clark, showed his future potential later in the inning, backhanding a Dillon May grounder deep in the hole and firing a strike to Powers for the final out. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored a run.

Dumont extended his current hit streak to five games and reached base three times. Dumont left the game for a pinch-runner in the sixth to warm up in the bullpen, then struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh. Sumner went 2-for-3 for Sunset. Labatte, who was Sunset’s second-leading hitter and only home run hitter over the first nine games, sat out a mandatory one-game suspension after a collision during a rundown in Tuesday’s 3-1 win at Aloha resulted in his ejection from the game.

Powers struck out seven and walked four, allowing four earned runs on six hits in the loss. He also drove in two of Aloha’s three runs with an RBI single in the first inning and a run-scoring fielder’s choice in the second. Younger brother Matthew Powers went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

In other Metro League baseball action Wednesday…Glencoe competed a sweep of Jesuit with an 11-4 win over the Crusaders.