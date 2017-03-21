LOCAL BASEBALL: Hillsboro 7, Glencoe 5

The Hillsboro Spartans had to wait until Monday to play their first baseball game and had to wait until their final turn at bat to clinch the win.

Junior Curran Mitzel broke a 5-5 tie with a two-out, two-RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Spartans defeated rival Glencoe 7-5 in their season opener at Rutchman Stadium.

The Spartans fell behind 5-1, but scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning to even the score. Sophomore pitcher Josh O’Neal limited the Crimson Tide to a single baserunner over four innings of relief before opening the bottom of the sixth inning with a single to center field. After a walk to Collin Turnbaugh and a dropped ball on an infield fly, the Spartans had runners at second and third before Mitzel delivered the go-ahead knock.

Mitzel reached base all four times up, going 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and two bases on balls. O’Neal also had two hits and Jarred Eichstadt drove in a pair of runs for the Spartans.

The two-hour plus game was played under a steady light rain, but the teams kept walks and errors to a minimum. Hillsboro took advantage of some early wildness from Glencoe starting pitcher Cole Hoskins, who walked Mitzel and Cameron Losey back-to-back to open the bottom of the first inning. After a stolen base and wild pitch, Mitzel scampered home on Chase Hildner’s ground out to short to put Hillsboro up 1-0.

Glencoe answered with a pair of unearned runs in the top of the second. Hoskins lined a double down the right field line and Sam Kirk reached when Mitzel, Hillsboro’s starting pitcher, airmailed a throw to first after his sacrifice bunt. Hoskins scored on the play. Kirk would advance on another bunt, then scored on a wild pitch. Mitzel surrendered three more runs in the third, two crossing the plate on Bryce Fornshell’s base hit to left field.

Mitzel’s mound work was through after three innings. With the soph righthander O’Neal on the hill, Glencoe’s only baserunner came on Hoskins’ one-out single to center in the fifth inning. O’Neal retired 11 of the 12 batters he faced, three via strikeout. Meanwhile, Hilhi evened the score with a four-run rally off two Glencoe pitchers in the third. Mitzel led off the inning with a bloop double to left then scored on Hildner’s one-out double over the head of Kirk in center field. Following a walk to Marcus Himes, Hoskins gave way to Gianni Richards on the hill. Eichstadt greeted Richards with a sharp grounder up the middle to plate Hildner and Himes. Later in the inning, Hudson King hit a ground ball past the diving third baseman Fornshell to bring home Eichstadt with the tying run.

Hoskins went 2-for-2 with two runs scored.