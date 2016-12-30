HS BASKETBALL: Les Schwab Invitational/Nike Interstate Shootout

An incredible day of basketball on the Westside Thursday.

There were fantastic finishes and drama galore at the two major high school basketball holiday tournaments, the Les Schwab Invitational at Liberty High School and the Nike Interstate Shootout at Lake Oswego.

The championship bracket was reserved for out-of-state powers at the LSI Thursday, but not until Seattle’s Nathan Hale and Garfield High Schools got stiff challenges from Clackamas and West Linn the previous day. The losses meant the two former Three Rivers League rivals met in the consolation bracket Thursday evening in a game that had all the hallmarks of a 6A championship preview. If indeed that is the matchup in March, it should be a memorable final at Chiles Center.

Last night’s game was one of the most entertaining and dramatic in the two decades-plus history of the LSI. The four-time defending 6A state champion Lions came out hot, roaring to a 20-7 lead, but the deep and athletically gifted Cavaliers weathered the storm, coming back to within two at halftime as both teams were on place to threaten the century mark.

Clackamas’ lightning-quick 5-8 point guard Elijah Gonzales proved to be a tough cover all night as West Linn rotated different defenders on him, ranging from their talented point guard Braden Olson to the quick and athletic 6-9 Khalid Thomas. No one could stop Gonzales from getting into the lane as he rolled up 23 points by halftime and kept right on scoring in the second half.

Meanwhile, West Linn’s bulky 6-7 junior post Keishon Dawkins was more than a handful, even for Clackamas’s tall and athletic front line.

The teams traded buckets and continued the furious pace in the second half. There were three lead changes and four ties over the final 16 minutes with neither team leading by more than five points. A steal and fast break layup by Pacific University recruit Hunter Coyle gave Clackamas a 73-71 lead at the outset of the fourth quarter and the Cavaliers maintained the lead until Olson scored on a layup with 41 seconds to go that gave West linn an 87-86 lead.

The Cavs called timeout with 29 seconds to go and barely averted disaster when Gonzales tried to spin out of a double-team near midcourt and dribbled the ball off the foot of a Lion player. It rolled all the way into the backcourt corner where it got out of bounds before Olson could save it. With new life, the Cavs got the ball back in Gonzales’ hands as the entire packed gym expected the explosive All-State guard to attack the lane. Anticipating another double-team on Gonzales, the Cavaliers had other plans. He dished the ball off to 6-6 junior forward Cole Turner who drove to the free throw line and passed off to senior wing Mitchell Modjeski. With the Lion defense now completely out of balance, 6-9 senior post Matt O’Brien cut to the rim from the right baseline and polished off a perfect lob from Modjeski with a two-handed alley-oop jam that brought down the house with 4.5 seconds remaining.

West Linn had one final shot to win as Olson dribbled coast-to-coast but slammed into Coyle, who drew an offensive charge and sealed the win for the Cavaliers.

Gonzales scored 38 points in one of the all-time great individual efforts in the history of the tournament. Dawkins powered his way to 30 points for the Lions.

Clackamas will face another 6A title contender Friday night when they take on 2016 6A runner-up Jefferson at 5:30 p.m. West Linn will face Grant at 1:30 p.m.

In other LSI action, Beaverton defeated Lake Oswego 63-52 in overtime. Senior center Beau Sheeran came up big late for the Beavs, scoring the game tying bucket in the final minute of regulation. Sheeran scored 11 of his 15 points after halftime and had four blocked shots and six rebounds. Senior guard Carson Crawford also scored 15 points. Hunter Sweet added 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. The Beavers overcame an early 16-point deficit as the Lakers came out of the gate scorching hot, hitting 11-of-14 from the field in the first quarter on the way to a 27-11 lead. As hot as they were in the first period, an icy third quarter (1-for-11) allowed the Beavers back into the contest. Beaverton took its first lead of the game on a Jake Estep three-pointer on the opening possession of the fourth quarter. The lead changed hands four times in the final period.

Daniel Baumer and J.R. Schilling paced Lake O with 10 points each. The Lakers close out the tournament against Churchill at noon. Beaverton will face Westview for the second year in a row, hoping for a better showing against the Wildcats than last year. Westview took advantage of Churchill’s ice-cold start to open the game with a 17-3 run, holding the Lancers to a single field goal in the first ten minutes of the game. Westview led wire-to-wire, but Churchill made things interesting late, closing to within four in the final minutes after a succession of Wildcats’ miscues. Said Ali helped seal the win with a pair of free throws and a steal in the final 30 seconds, one of four steals in the game for the All-Metro point guard. Ali and Zach Schmerber each had 11 points, while Mason Elliott paced the Wildcats with 13 points. Elliott had the dunk of the day, posterizing Churchill’s 6-5 senior guard Lucas Wilson, a Portland State recruit, at the end of a fast break in a breathtaking display that trumped any of the feeble efforts in the actual dunk contest.

The drama and excitement was not confined to the boys tournament. Down the road in Lake Oswego, the two semifinals at the Nike Interstate Shootout were entertaining nail-biters. Two-time defending 6A state champion South Salem went to two overtimes against California power Sierra Canyon before Tennessee recruit Evina Westbrook slipped a pass underneath to Morgan Winder, who hit the game-winning layup in an 83-81 victory over the Trail Blazers, who played in front of an animated and vocal group of parents who made the trip from Chatsworth, California. The Saxons will take on La Salle Prep. The 5A Falcons, who decimated Jesuit before falling to South Salem at last year’s tournament, took on Southridge Thursday night and handed the 6A favorites their first loss of the year, winning 54-53. La Salle led throughout the second half, pulling in front 49-40 with 4:46 to go on a beautiful backdoor play. Senior point guard Aleah Goodman and junior wing Taycee Wedin are the state’s best backcourt combo and they paced a Falcon effort that included 13 made three-pointers, six from Wedin, who finished with 22 points. Goodman had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists.