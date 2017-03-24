HS BASEBALL: Westside Roundup

Jesuit 8, Lincoln 5…A big fourth inning lifted the Crusaders past the Cardinals before the rains came at Sprunk Stadium Thursday. The Crusaders evened their season record at 2-2 with the win over a team expected to make a deep run in the playoffs this season. Facing one of the top pitchers in the Portland area, 2nd-team All-State hurler Baxter Halligan, the Crusaders moribund offense came alive with nine hits, three for extra bases. And while Halligan has the accolades and experience, Jesuit’s talented freshman hurler McLean Abel is already among the top flingers in the Northwest. Abel picked up his second win of the year, allowing four runs, three earned with seven strikeouts and only one base on balls in four innings. Fellow frosh James Porter closed out his second save as rain and darkness brought a premature end to proceedings after six innings. Lincoln leadoff batter Gabe Skoro walked to open the game, later scoring on a passed ball after advancing on a wild pitch and ground out. Abel plunked Nolan Ostmo to open the second and that free pass would cost the Crusaders again when he scored on a Zach Ross double. The Cardinals got their third consecutive leadoff baserunner in the third courtesy of an error and would tack on two more runs to take a 4-0 lead. Meanwhile, Halligan retired nine of the first ten Jesuit batters he faced, allowing only a third-inning walk to Jacob Bates. It took the Crusaders just one turn to get a feel for Halligan as Ennis Ferguson, John Arndorfer and Ian Cooney began the fourth inning with consecutive singles. With one run in and one out, a walk to Abel loaded the bases before Bates drove in two with a double. Abel was gunned down at the plate trying to score, but an error kept the inning alive and scored Bates. Will Spitznagel followed with an RBI triple and scored on Kyle Knell’s base hit, giving Jesuit a 6-4 lead and ending Halligan’s night on the mound. Brandon Leitgeb homered off Porter in the fifth to pull the Cards to within a run, but Jesuit loaded the bases with none out in the sixth inning, scoring two more runs on singles by Bates and Porter before. The game was called for darkness before Lincoln could bat in the seventh. Bates went 2-for-2 with a walk, three RBI and a run scored. Arndorfer went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Cooney also scored twice. Leitgeb went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for Lincoln and Halligan also had two hits, including a double.

Westview 14, Lakeridge 2…It was double or nothing day for the Wildcats, who had nine doubles and a total of ten extra base hits in a rout at Abramson Field. Keegan Huey added a home run along with his double, part of a 3-for-5 day with five runs batted in and three runs scored. Willie Weiss also scored three times and Smythe England had a pair of double with three runs batted in. Chris Simons took the brunt of the damage, allowing nine hits and ten earned runs in two innings.

Century 3, Newberg 0…Complete games in March are rare, but for the second time this week a Metro hurler was able to go the distance. Future Oregon Duck southpaw Kolby Somers needed just 80 pitches to shut down the Tigers at Ron Tonkin Field in the nightcap of a doubleheader. Liberty defeated Madison 4-0 earlier in the evening.

In other area baseball…Sunset 8 Sprague 5…Wilsonville 10, Hermiston 2…Valley Catholic 6, Estacada 6 (8)…Horizon Christian 24, Colton 0 (5)