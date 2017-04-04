HS BASEBALL: Hood River Valley 11, Tualatin 3

The Tualatin Timberwolves wrapped up non-league play with a loss to a 5A power.

The visiting Hood River Valley Eagles jumped out to an 11-0 lead and cruised to a win over the Timberwolves Monday.

Coming off back-to-back appearances in the 5A championship game, the Eagles came in with a losing record. Taking advantage of a pair of errors in the first two innings, Hood River Valley rolled to a 4-0 lead, tacking on two more runs in the fourth before blowing the game open with a five-run fifth inning.

Kaden Cook took the loss for Tualatin, allowing six runs in 3 2/3 innings. Only one run was earned. The Timberwolves were charged with four errors, leading to five unearned runs in the early innings.

In the fifth inning, the Timberwolves got on the board with two runs. Jeff Searle drew a leadoff walk, later scoring on a passed ball. Chris Freese doubled and scored on a bases-loaded walk to Cole Kinman. John Hensley grounded out with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Tualatin made it 11-3 with a run in the sixth when Kinman drove in Colby Jackson with a base hit to center field, accounting for the final score.

Hood River Valley’s leadoff batter Isaiah Enriquez was a spark, scoring all three times he reached base. Caden Leiblein drove in three runs and picked up the win on the mound.

Enriquez doubled to lead off the game, but was picked off second base by Cook. However, back-to-back walks by the Tualatin hurler followed by an error put the Eagles on the board. Leiblein’s two-RBI double gave the visitors a 3-0 lead after one.

In the second inning, Enriquez reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a two-out error to make it 4-0 Hood River Valley. After a 1-2-3 third inning, the Eagles loaded the bases on a single, error and walk in the fourth. Another error plated two more runs before the Eagles blew the lid off in the fifth.

With Elijah Diggins pitching, the Eagles put their first five runners on base, although one was picked off. Morgan Williams had an RBI single, Conner Coerper tripled in a pair of runs and Leiblein knocked in the 11th run with a base hit.

The Eagles outhit Tualatin 13-7. Junior Trevor Lariza led the hit parade with three hits and two runs scored. Coerper scored twice and drove in two runs and picked up the win on the mound, striking out a dozen Timberwolves batters in 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits with four bases on balls.

For Tualatin, Jackson, Freese and sophomore shortstop Kyle Dernedde had two hits each.

Now 1-4-1 on the season, the Timberwolves open Three Rivers play on Wednesday at Newberg.