HS BASEBALL: Glencoe Spring Break Tournament

Glencoe 10, Parkrose 0 (6)…Cole Hoskins and Gianni Richards combined on a one-hit shutout Monday as the Crimson Tide advanced to the semifinals of their annual spring break tournament at Ron Tonkin Field. Hoskins struck out seven and walked three over five one-hit innings to record the win. Entering the fourth inning with a 1-0 lead, the Tide sent ten men to the plate, scoring four runs, then added thre more in the fifth before ending the game on the ten-run mercy rule with two more runs in the sixth inning. Ethan Vanderzanden went 2-for-2 with a run scored and three runs batted in. Vanderzanden’s RBI single in the second inning plated Bryce Fornshell with the first run of the game. Sam Kirk grounded a single past first base to lead off the fourth inning, later scoring on Vanderzanden’s two-RBI single past a drawn-in infield. Later in the inning, Matt Elder drew a bases-loaded walk and Hoskins plated another run with a base hit. The Tide sent eight more men to the plate in the fifth, capped by Elder’s two-RBI triple. Leading 8-0 in the sixth, Nathan Sprenger and Sam Kirk led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Kevin Vanoudenhaegen drove home Sprenger with a base hit and after Matt Eckert was plunked to load the bases, a wild pitch brought Kirk home with the game-ending tenth run. Fornshell scored three runs and Elder knocked in three runs. Kirk went 2-for-4 with two runs scored as the Tide won their first game after three consecutive losses to start the season. Glencoe will face Forest Grove at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Forest Grove 6, Silverton 0…Three Vikings pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout as Forest Grove blanked Silverton Monday afternoon to improve to 2-0. Trevor Rhorer struck out two with no walks over four innings, allowing two hits to earn the victory. The Vikes held a narrow 2-0 lead until creating breathing room with a four-run seventh inning. Vincent Beach went 3-for-3 with a run scored and a run batted in. Taylor Vandecouvering had four productive plate appearances, driving in two runs with a run scored. Spencer Jones drew a four-pitch walk to lead off the second inning and scored on Vandecouvering’s double to right field. In the fourth, Vandecouvering walked, stole second and scored on Taylor Heikes’ base hit up the middle. In the seventh, the Vikings batted around. Beach drove in Aaron Cardinal with an RBI single after back-t0-back walks to open the inning. Derrick Heisler drove in the fourth run of the game with a grounder to third base. After two more walks loaded the bases, Vandecouvering plated a run with a sacrifice fly and Tanner Mannen knocked home the Vikings’ final run of the game with a single to left, scoring Jones. Colton Meyer had two of Silverton’s three hits and suffered the loss on the mound after allowing two runs on five hits, striking out nine with four walks over five innings.

Newberg 3, Banks 2…Brandon Takahashi tripled and scored the go-ahead run on Trey Reohr’s RBI single in the fifth inning to lift the Tigers past the Braves. Banks will face Lebanon at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Tonkin Field. Both teams plated an unearned run in the first inning. Jacob Maiben led off the second with a bloop single to right center field, stole second and scored on Spencer Trout’s RBI single through the shortstop hole. The Braves evened the scored in the third inning. Trevor Thiessen got plunked by a 2-1 pitch, then scored all the way from first on Blaine Herb’s double to left field. With one out in the fifth, Takahashi lifted a deep fly to right over the head of Thomas Cook for a triple. Reohr followed with a single to center field before being erased on an inning-ending double-play. Banks put only one more runner on base as Thiessen reached on a one-out infield hit in the fifth, before Newberg turned an inning-ending 1-4-3 double play. Reliever Josh Butorac retired the final six batters to close the game, earning the win. Butorac threw four innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits and a walk with one strikeout. Banks’ second pitcher of the game, Justin Bral, took the loss allowing one earned run on two hits over three innings with two strikeouts and no walks. Each team had five hits. Takahashi scored two runs for Newberg. Thiessen and leadoff batter Gunnar Partain each reached base twice for Banks. The Tigers take on McMinnville at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Grizzlies defeated Lebanon 13-3 Monday. Banks takes on Lebanon at 9:30 a.m.