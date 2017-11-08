H.S. SOCCER: All Metro Finals in 6A Soccer

It will be an all Metro League final in 6A soccer this year.

The Jesuit boys and girls both advanced with semifinal victories Tuesday and will face Westview and Sunset respectively in the 6A championship games on Saturday.

The girls final between Jesuit and Sunset will kick off at 3:30 p.m., followed by the Jesuit-Westview boys final at 6 p.m.

The Lewis & Clark League solidified three of the four championship berths in the 3A/2A/1A tournament Tuesday with both Catlin Gabel teams advancing and the Oregon Episcopal School girls moving on to face Catlin. Also, Valley Catholic’s girls soccer team advanced to the finals with a victory over Philomath in a matchup of two lower seeds that had won back-to-back road games in the playoffs.

Jesuit boys hit the field first in the Crusaders’ co-ed semifinal doubleheader and wasted little time in getting on the scoreboard. A foul in the penalty box in the fifth minute of play set up Samir Johnson for a go-ahead PK. The senior midfielder drove a powerful shot into the upper left corner of the goal to give Jesuit a 1-0 lead.

The Crusaders made it 2-0 in the 30th minute when senior forward Seifu Zerabruk scored off an assist from freshman midfielder Aidan Azavedo.

Jesuit withstood a flurry of shots in the first half as South Eugene outshot the Crusaders 8-4. Jesuit added to its lead with another goal in the second half and vanquished the only opponent to defeat them this season. The Axemen defeated Jesuit 3-1 at Cronin Field bak on August 31. The Crusaders improved to 13-1-4 with the win. South Eugene, the #4 seed in the tournament, finished the season 14-3-1.

Westview was the last team to block a Jesuit win, tying the Crusaders 1-1 on Oct. 9. Jesuit has won seven straight since that game and will face the Wildcats in the championship game after Westview defeated Grant 2-1.

The Jesuit girls, like the Crusader boys seeded #1, had little trouble with Lincoln, cruising to a 6-1 win over the Cardinals. While the result was lopsided, Lincoln can take solace in knowing that they were only the second team to score against 18-0 Jesuit this season. The Crusaders face Sunset Sunday in a Metro League rematch. Jesuit won the first meeting of the teams 2-0 at Cronin Field back on Sep. 20.

When Sunset last met Glencoe, they got a stern test from the Crimson Tide at Hare Field in mid-October, despite Glencoe playing a man short for the majority of the match after their goalkeeper received a red card. The Apollos had to hang on to win that match 2-1.

Tuesday night, Sunset scored in the 15th minute after goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba sent a midfield free kick into the box that deflected off the back of a Glencoe player’s head before being redirected into the goal by senior forward Ally Thom.

A physical match, neither team got a ton of shots on goal in the first half. Glencoe’s only shot was a free kick by junior captain Michaela Kirshten that just cleared the crossbar by inches.

Glencoe pressured Sunset in the second half with seven shots, but put just two on frame without forcing Skiba into a tough save. Tide goalkeeper Alex Moore snared a close-range shot from Thom to keep Glencoe within a goal, but Sunset senior forward Emily Wenzel finally provided the pressure release, weaving through Glencoe defenders before burying the deciding goal with just minutes remaining to send Sunset to its fourth final in seven years. Jesuit is on to the finals for only the second time in that span.