GVC BOYS BASKETBALL: McNary 62, Forest Grove 44

Chandler Cavell and Ricardo Gardelli combined for six of McNary’s eight three-pointers while Forest Grove went just 1-for-13 from downtown in a 62-44 loss to the Celtics at the Basinski Center Tuesday night.

The Celtics used a 17-0 run from the third quarter to the fourth quarter to pull away in a close game for their third consecutive victory.

Kyle Thompson finished with a game-high 22 points and hit Forest Grove’s only three-pointer of the night, but the Vikes could find no offensive help for their senior point guard.

Cavell scored 20 points despite sitting out the entire second quarter with foul trouble. Gardelli, an Italian exchange student, scored a season-high 17 points.

The Vikings cut a ten-point Celtic lead to five in the third period when Thompson hit a pair of free throws before finishing off a three-point play to make it 33-25 McNary. The teams traded buckets before the Celtics closed out the period with nine straight points. Junior guard Jacob Jackson checked in and picked up three steals in the final two minutes of the quarter.

The Vikings went ten straight possessions without scoring, turning the ball over six times as McNary extended a 35-30 lead to 52-30 with a little under six minutes remaining in the game. Cavell and Gardelli combined for 27 points in the second half. The Celtics turned the ball over just two times after halftime and six times in the game, while forcing 17 Forest Grove turnovers.

Point guard Andrew Jones scored seven points, adding six rebounds and four assists. Lucas Garvey came into the game averaging over 13 points per game, but was held to five points and five rebounds.

The Celtics shot just 31 percent in the first half, but turned ten offensive rebounds into ten points on the way to a 24-17 halftime lead. Five of Jones’ six rebounds came on the offensive glass.

Sam Riley pulled down a game-high seven rebounds for the Vikings, who return to action Friday at West Albany.