GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westview 60, Tualatin 43

Nicole Flennaugh scored 24 points as the Westview Wildcats defeated the Tualatin Timberwolves 60-43 in a non-league girls basketball game Friday night at Westview.

Down 8-3 early to the visitors, the Wildcats scored on nine of their final ten possessions in the first period to take a 22-14 lead and never looked back.

Down 30-16 in the second period, the T-Wolves climbed to within nine at halftime and cut the Westview lead to six in the third period, but could not capitalize on a long Wildcats’ dry spell. Westview had just one field goal in the first six minutes of the quarter, but closed with a flurry to reopen a double digit lead. Macie Lewis scored on a rebound putback just before the buzzer to give the ‘Cats a 45-33 lead headed into the final quarter, then held Tualatin scoreless for nearly half of the fourth period, pulling out to a 54-33 lead before settling on the final 19-point margin.

Shanice Uwase added 13 points and five steals and Kamryn Jones scored ten points with 14 rebounds and three blocks.

The Wildcats shot 39-percent from the field (22-57), while Tualatin shot 37-percent (18-49). Maija Girardi led the Timberwolves with 11 points, but did not score after halftime. Anna Withers added 10.

The Timberwolves (4-2) host an eight-team tournament starting on Wednesday. Westview (4-2) has one more game before the New Year, traveling to Camas on Dec. 29.