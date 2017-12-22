GIRLS BASKETBALL: Glencoe 67, South Salem 48

A big second half and a near-perfect game by junior forward Sydney Larrison lifted the Glencoe Crimson Tide to a non-league home win over the reigning queens of Salem high school basketball.

Glencoe outscored South Salem 33-16 in the second half to defeat the five-time defending Salem-area league champion Saxons 67-48 Thursday night at Vern Petrick Gymnasium in Hillsboro. Larrison finished with a career-high 19 points to lead all scorers.

After dropping back-to-back Metro League games to Southridge and Beaverton, the Tide improved their overall record to 4-3 with the victory.

Leading 34-32 at halftime, Glencoe scored on eight of its first nine possessions in the third quarter to race out to a 50-37 lead. A steal and layup by Morgan DeBord gave Glencoe a 54-39 advantage before South Salem’s Melania Umulap was fouled at the buzzer, sinking two free throws to make it a 54-41 game. The Saxons would get no closer than 11 in the final period, with the 19 point advantage at the final buzzer matching Glencoe’s largest lead of the game.

Larrison was sensational, hitting 9 out of 10 shots from the field, while dishing out seven assists from the high post without a turnover. She scored eight points in the pivotal third period, when Glencoe hit 9 of 15 from the field and held the Saxons to 3 of 12 shooting.

The Tide moved the ball crisply against South Salem’s zone defense and their interior passing was especially sharp. Glencoe scored 31 points in the paint, shooting 46-percent from the field for the game, while holding South Salem to 37-percent shooting.

Junior forward Elizabeth Anderson came off the bench to score 10 points with five rebounds. Ezinne Egbo hit three of the Tide’s four three-pointers to finish with nine points. Jensen Becker added eight points and DeBord and 6-0 senior post Izzy Womack each chipped in seven. DeBord had four steals and Breauna Van Dyke pulled down nine rebounds.

Glencoe had a significant edge in turnover margin with just 11 giveaways to South Salem’s 21.

The fleet of Division I athletes that led the Saxons to three straight Greater Valley Conference titles and back-to-back 6A state titles are gone, with Kate McWilliams starting for the OSU Beavers, Evina Westbrook joining a group of top Oregon talent at the University of Tennessee and Jordan Woodvine now at Corban after transferring from Boise State. Hilary James could be the next star player at South. The freshman guard led the Saxons with 14 points and dished out four assists. Sophomore post Victoria Stafford came off the bench to score 10 points.

Glencoe is off until Thursday when the Tide face McMinnville at the Hillsboro/Century Holiday Tournament. The game will be broadcast live on KUIK following Gonzaga basketball at 8:15 p.m.