COWAPA LEAGUE BASEBALL: Valley Catholic 14, Banks 4

Going into Monday’s Cowapa League matchup against Valley Catholic, the Banks Braves had not allowed more than five runs in a game all season.

The Valiants nearly tripled that run total, pounding out 14 hits against four Braves pitchers in a 14-4 rout at Ron Tonkin Field on Monday.

With the win, the Valiants pull into a second-place tie with the Braves at 5-2 in the Cowapa League (9-3 overall). Both teams trail first-place Astoria by two games following the Fishermen’s 4-0 win at Seaside, keeping them undefeated in league play as teams reach the halfway point.

Chris Rapp went the distance on the mound for Valley Catholic and helped his own cause with a bases-clearing triple in the fourth inning, one of two triples in an inning that produced five Valiant runs and an 8-4 lead. The Valiants continued to add to their lead as Rapp got stronger as the game progressed, allowing two hits and no runs over the final four innings after the Braves touched him for three hits and three runs in the third inning to take a 4-3 lead.

A dropped third strike opened the door to a three-run second inning for Valley Catholic as the Valiants took the first lead. Braves starter Dalton Renne nearly pitched out of the jam, but walked Daniel Pruitt with the bases loaded before Sherwood transfer Porter Agnew delivered two more runs with a base hit.

Back-to-back errors to lead off the bottom of the second led to an unearned run for Banks before the Braves plated three runs to take the lead in the third. Kylan Taylor led off with a base hit and scored on a Hayden Vandehey single. Jake Evans drove in a run with a double and Vandehey scored on a ground out to give Banks a 4-3 lead before Valley’s fourth inning outburst.

With one out and the bases loaded, Agnew drove in his third run of the game with a base hit before Rapp cleared the bags with a triple. Tim Magenheimer added an RBI triple later in the inning and the Valiants had the lead for good.

Renne was tagged with the loss, allowing eight runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings. The 6-6 junior struck out six, but walked five batters.

Agnew went 4-for-5 with four runs batted in and two runs scored for Valley Catholic. Leadoff batter Makoa Nakamura reached base five times, scoring three runs with two hits and two RBI. Rapp added another RBI triple later in the game, finishing with three hits and four runs batted in to go with a complete game five-hitter with no walks on the mound.

Taylor had two hits for Banks, which dropped to 8-5 overall with the loss. The Braves are due to face Valley Catholic for game two of the series at VCS on Wednesday, weather permitting.