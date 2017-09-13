BOYS SOCCER: Tigard 3, Liberty 1

The Tigard Tigers bounced back from a season-opening 4-1 loss to Jesuit with a 3-1 victory at Liberty High School Tuesday night.

Junior midfielder Miguel Vergara assisted on all three goals for the Tigers, who held a decisive advantage in time of possession and shots on goal, yet could not put the Falcons away until junior midfielder Cesar Ochoa-Navarro headed home a Vergara corner kick in the 71st minute to account for the final score.

Tigard led 2-0 at the half, with Liberty only getting two shots in the final two minutes before the halftime break. The Falcons found a few more opportunities in the second half, culminating in an Eduardo Flores goal in the 60th minute to make it a one-goal game. Earlier in the half, Tigard goalkeeper Jackson Cleaver punched a Flores corner kick over the goal. Cleaver had three saves in the second half after an untroubled first 40 minutes.

Tigard’s most impressive goal was its second. In the 37th minute, Vergara made a strong run up the left side, beating two defenders before centering the ball to junior forward Thomas Forsythe. Forsythe swiveled around after a control touch and fired a low shot inside the near post for a 2-0 lead.

Tigard outshot Liberty 12-2 at the half, forcing Falcons’ goalkeeper Jorge Gamez to make three saves.

Liberty dropped to 2-2 with the loss and will travel to Hillsboro on Thursday. Tigard, now 1-1, heads to Centennial Thursday.