BOYS BASKETBALL: HILLSBORO 71, North Salem 50

Corey Hindley scored 20 points and Chase Hildner added 16 as the Hillsboro Spartans won their opening game at the Century/Hillsboro Holiday Tournament, defeating the North Salem Vikings 71-50.

The three-day boys and girls tournament continues Thursday at Hillsboro’s Charles Campbell Memorial Gymnasium and at Century High School. Hillsboro takes on Newberg at 4:45 Thursday after the Tigers defeated Mountain View (Vancouver, WA) in their opener.

Hilhi’s swarming defense forced over 20 turnovers, many leading to fast break layups. The Vikings grabbed the early advantage in the first quarter, but never had more than a two-point lead. The Spartans closed the first quarter on a 10-2 run to take a 14-8 lead, then scored the first seven points of the second period to take a 21-8 lead.

The Vikings were never closer than eight points down the rest of the way, although the Spartans didn’t put the game away until a flurry late in the fourth quarter gave them a 20-point lead.

Up in North Hillsboro, the Les Schwab Tournament continued with second round consolation and championship bracket games. All four out-of-state teams advanced to the semifinals, but Seattle’s Garfield and Nathan Hale High Schools got stiff tests from West Linn and Clackamas respectively.

In the consolation round, Jesuit lost another nail-biter, falling to Lake Oswego 63-59. The Crusaders led for most of the game, taking a 51-42 lead with 1:37 to go in the third quarter on a three-point shot by junior Matt Lang.

Lake Oswego closed the gap to four entering the fourth quarter, then went on an 8-0 run to take a 57-55 lead on a pair of Andrew Meskel free throws with 3:49 remaining in the game. Meskel had two assists and a steal prior to his go-ahead charity tosses. Jesuit tied the game at 57 and again at 59-59, but Andrew Baumer’s three-pointer with 55 seconds left gave Lake Oswego the lead for good as Jesuit missed on a pair of three-point shots in the final 40 seconds.

One day after scoring 30 points and falling just short of a triple-double, senior guard Cameron Parker scored 22 points and had eight rebounds for Jesuit. The Crusaders had few answers for Lake Oswego’s 6-9 center Cole Mehaffey, who finished with 21 points and 12 boards. Baumer and J.R. Schilling had ten points each for the Lakers.

In other consolation action, Beaverton stormed to a 22-4 lead in the first quarter and weathered a second-half dry spell to defeat Central Catholic 56-40. Cole Johanson led three Beavers in double-figures with 15 points. Hunter Sweet had 13 points and nine rebounds and Beau Sheeran added 11 points and 12 boards. Amari Hale led all scorers with 21 for Central Catholic.

Westview defeated Century 62-49, previewing their Metro League meeting in one week’s time that will be broadcast live on KUIK 1360.