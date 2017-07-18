Apollos Clinch Tourney Berth, ‘Hawks Nail Down Division Title

It came down to the final day of the summer OIBA regulars season for a few teams to determine their fates.

Olin Division leaders Dr. Barney and Jesuit played a final two-game series to decide who would get the top seed to next week’s championship tournament. Due to the tiebreaker guidelines, Jesuit needed to win both games in order to claim that top seed. The Crusaders defeated the Southridge squad on Saturday, but the Skyhawks came back with a 5-1 win at Jesuit on Monday. Both teams advance to the opening round of the championship tournament at Wilsonville High School on Wednesday, with Dr. Barney as the top seed and Jesuit as the number two seed.

Meanwhile, Sunset needed just one win in its final regular season doubleheader at Lake Oswego to ensure a trip to the final tournament. The Apollos took care of business in game one with an 11-4 victory in game one.

The Skyhawks and the Apollo Merchants will match up in the opening round of the tournament at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night and the game will be broadcast live on KUIK 1360 AM.

Joe Ball beat out a pinch-hit single to shortstop, advanced to second on a two-out walk to Zach Hald and scored on Spencer Stevens’ RBI single to put Dr. Barney on the board in the top of the fourth inning.

Skyhawks starting pitcher Rydell Nelson pitched the first four innings, surrendering the tying run in the bottom of the fourth when Jesuit’s James Porter rocketed an RBI double into the left center field gap, scoring Will Spitznagel from first.

Jesuit starting pitcher Mitchell Nee allowed one run on just two hits with two strikeouts and two walks over four innings. Dylan MacCallum came on to pitch the fifth and issued a one-out walk to Trevor Barth. With two outs in the inning, Doc Barney leadoff batter Hayden Jenkins sent a grounder to third base, but the throw to first sailed high allowing Barth to score the go-ahead run.

Southridge added three more runs in a sloppy seventh inning, that featured a throwing error by Jesuit pitcher Ethan Wilson on a sacrifice bunt, and three bases-loaded walks.

Skyhawk relievers Derek Salinas and Barth held the Crusaders in check with three scoreless innings pitched, making a winner out of Nelson. The Skyhawks did not commit an error and their pitchers issued just three free passes compared to eight for the Crusaders. Southridge outhit Jesuit 4-3.

Ball reached base three times with a run and an RBI. David Arndorfer went 2-for-3 and Spitznagel reached base twice on walks.

As the number-two seed in the Olin Division, Jesuit will take on Pesky Division number three Gladstone at ten in the morning on Wednesday.