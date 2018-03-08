6A TOURNAMENT: Girls Quarterfinal Recap

Southridge 57, Clackamas 42...the Skyhawks won their 24th consecutive game, all by double digits, but it wasn’t easy. After Maya Hoff hit a three on Southridge’s first possession of the game, the ‘Hawks missed their next 15 shots as Clackamas closed the first quarter on a 9-0 run. Bri Phiakahmngon banked in a three at the buzzer to give the Cavaliers a 17-7 lead at the end of one quarter. But after hitting six of their first ten shots including three threes, the Cavaliers found the going a lot tougher the rest of the way. Southridge held the Cavs to a pair of free throws in the second quarter, outscoring Clackamas 12-2 to tie the game at 17 at half. After three straight first quarter turnovers led to four Cavalier points, the Skyhawks finally found their groove, scoring on 14 of their next 16 possessions to turn a 21-17 third quarter deficit into a 45-31 lead midway through the third quarter. The Hawks outrebounded Clackamas 33-24 with an 18-6 advantage on the offensive glass. Cameron Brink came back from an ankle injury suffered in the first quater of Southridge’s previous game and though she did not shoot the ball well, the 6-4 sophomore impacted the game significantly. Brink blocked five Clackamas shots in the first half and had 14 rebounds to go with nine points. Kaylen Blair sparked the Skyhawks off the bench with a game and career-high 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting. Maya Hoff battled foul trouble, but finished with 10 points. The Skyhawks shot just 37.5 percent from the field, but forced 16 Clackamas turnovers, while turning the ball over just seven times. Southridge outscored Clackamas 18-3 at the foul line.

Beaverton 60, Sheldon 45…The Beavers put the shooting woes of their past two playoff games behind them, draining seven threes and shooting 46-percent from the field for the game, while holding the Southwest Conference co-champion Irish to 29-percent shooting. Beaverton got tremendous defensive efforts on the perimeter, spearheaded by sophomore point guard Mary Kay Naro, who scored 13 points and dished out six assists to go with six rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Playing at a blistering pace to evade Sheldon’s frequent traps, Naro helped shut down fellow sophomore guard Aly Mirable, holding the two-time First Team All-SWC selection to 1-of-10 shooting with six turnovers. Fallon Hanson, Sheldon’s leading scorer on the season at 12.2 points per game, was held scoreless on 0-for-8 from the field. Laura Erikstrup led the Beavers in scoring for the second consecutive game, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds to earn Player Of The Game honors. Sydney Erikstrup added 13 points, four steals, five rebounds and three assists and Alexa Borter hit three threes on the way to 11 points.

Benson 32, Tigard 28…in a defensive slugfest, the Techsters shut down Three Rivers League Player Of The Year Campbell Gray, holding the junior guard to a single field goal, while forcing six turnovers. Tayler Lyday scored a game-high 15 points, including a pair of one-and-one free throws with 17 seconds left that gave the Techsters a two-possession lead. Lyday added 10 rebounds, three steals and a block. Mackenzy Porter struggled with her shot, going 0-for-9 from beyond the arc, but scored a key layup on an inbounds play in the final minute to put Benson up 30-27. After Tigard’s Kennedy Brown hit one of two free throws with 36 seconds left, the Tigers put Aujae Youkum at the line and she missed the front end of one-and-one with 30 seconds to go. But Lyday stole the ball from Gray and was fouled, hitting the clinching free throws. Delaney Leavitt led the Tigers wtih 10 points. Tigard shot just 23-percent from the game, while going 11-for-21 at the foul line. Benson wasn’t much better, shooting 27-percent and 11-for-19 at the stripe. The Tigers will play Sheldon in the consolation semifinals at 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

West Linn 42, North Medford 32…the SWC co-champion Black Tornado were stone cold , shooting 24 percent from the field including 5-of-27 in the first half. All-League freshman post Aaronette Vonleh, easily the most physically imposing player at the tournament, scored 13 points and had nine rebounds and six blocks for the Lions. SWC co-Player Of the Year Megan Fossen scored a game-high 19 points with 14 rebounds for North Medford. The Lions will face the Southridge Skyhawks in Friday’s semifinals at 1:30. Beaverton and Benson will square off in the second game of the session at 3:15 p.m. Friday