6A SEMIFINALS: WEST LINN 3, Beaverton 1

The West Linn Lions will carry the state’s longest winning streak into the state championship game.

The Lions haven’t dropped a game since losing their Three Rivers League opener at Sherwood on April 5. On Tuesday, trailing Beaverton 1-0, West Linn strung together four consecutive hits and scored three times in the fifth inning to pull out a 3-1 win over the Beavers. With the win, the Lions get a rematch with Clackamas and a chance and some double retribution. The Cavaliers defeated West Linn in the OIBA championship game in the summer and handed the Lions their only home loss this season with a 4-0 victory on March 23.

West Linn pitchers Garrison Ritter and Rance Pittman combined to hold the Beavers to just two hits, but a Ritter walk in the third inning led to Beaverton’s only run. Karac Leyva drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third base when West Linn second baseman James Marshall threw errantly to first after making a diving stop of Kevin Watson, Jr.’s grounder to the right side. With runners at first and third, Wyatt Christopherson hit a sinking liner to right field. Garrett Marioni made a fine sliding catch on his knees, but threw wildly toward first in an attempt to double off Watson. Leyva was able to tag and score on the play to give the Beavers a 1-0 lead.

Beaverton starting pitcher Trace Hokkanen cruised through the early innings, facing one over the minimum number of batters until West Linn sophomore third baseman Jonothan Kelly lined a double down the left field line. Drew Vannaman followed with a line single to right to put runners at the corners. Marshall followed with a safety squeeze bunt single, perfectly placed down the third base line to score Kelly. With Evan King at the plate, Vannaman made a break for third on a pitch in the dirt and scored when catcher Andre Curtiss’ throw skipped into left field and went out of play, moving Marshall to third. King made it four hits in a row, lining a single to left to put the Lions up 3-1.

The Beavers mounted only one more threat after their third inning run. Joe Hollowell was hit by a pitch with one out, then advanced to third base on a mental and physical error by the Lions. Leyva whiffed on a pitch in the dirt then started running to first. Automatically out because of the occupied base, Leyva still prompted a throw toward first by Lions’ catcher Micah Gibson, that got away from first baseman Jake Porter. Ritter made it a moot point, fanning Ryan Hekker to close out his five innings by striking out the side. Ritter fanned six, walked two and hit one, allowing both Beaverton hits, to improve his season record to 9-2

Rance Pittman, the state’s saves leader, came on to notch his third save of the postseason and 10th of the year, retiring all six batters he faced to close out the game, although an outstanding defensive play by Marshall helped him get out unscathed. Hokkanen started the seventh with a bounder up the middle, with Marshall ranging way to his right to glove hit before nabbing the speedy Beaver senior with an off-balance throw to first. Pittman got Manny Castiniera and pinch-hitter Jacob Williams to ground out for the final two outs. The Beavers hit just three balls out of the infield all game, only one safely.

Despite the error that set up Beaverton’s only run, Marshall was a standout for West Linn, with a hit, run, RBI and superlative defensive range at second base. Chase Cosner went 2-for-3 and was the only player for either team with more than one hit.

Clackamas, winners of 16 games in a row, defeated Sheldon 6-2 at home on Tuesday. Saturday’s 6A championship will be broadcast live on KUIK 1360 with pregame coverage beginning at 4:45 p.m. following Giants baseball.

The 5A championship game will be played Saturday morning and, like the 6A final, will pit the top two seeds in the tournament against one another. Wilsonville nearly pulled off the upset at top-ranked Churchill, but fell to the Lancers 5-4 in 11 innings. Crater defeated Crescent Valley 9-5. Hall Of Fame head coach Dave Gasser, the state’s all-time winningest high school baseball coach, failed to reach the championship game in what he has announced will be his final season coaching at Astoria. The Fishermen, who won two road playoff games including an 8-7 victory over top-seeded Hidden Valley, lost at La Grande 7-2. Defending state champion Henley won its second consecutive playoff rout, blanking Philomath 13-0. Glide and St. Mary’s will meet in the 3A championship game on Friday, while the 2A final pits Knappa against Reedsport. Knappa knocked off Regis 5-3, ending the career of the state’s second-winningest coach, Don Heuberger.