6A PLAY-IN: LAKE OSWEGO 4, Newberg 1

A very young roster, a rebuilding year and key injuries to a rebuilt pitching staff were not enough to keep the Lake Oswego Lakers from their 15th consecutive trip to the OSAA big school baseball tournament.

Sophomore pitcher Alex Giroux pitched tossed a complete game two-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk as the Lakers defeated Three Rivers foe Newberg 4-1 at a rainy Les Darby Field Tuesday. The Lakers’ prize for gutting out yet another game in poor weather conditions is a chance to play under sunny skies. The projected high temperature for Monday’s first round of the OSAA 6A baseball tournament is near 90 degrees. The Lakers’ opponent is yet to be determined after two other scheduled play-in games were rained out Monday.

Lakeridge at Oregon City and Reynolds at Glencoe were both postponed to Wednesday. Also scheduled for Wednesday, Southridge will travel to North Medford. Lake Oswego will play at Sprague on Monday if Oregon City defeats Lakeridge and will be at Grant if the Pacers win Wednesday’s game at Oregon City.

After a sensational diving catch by Newberg center fielder Jacob Maiben robbed Giroux of an extra-base hit and the Lakers of a run in the first inning, a pair of Tiger miscues in the field put unearned runs on the board in the second and third innings. Jackson Laurent scored all the way from first base on an errant throw to first following Harrison Bridwell’s infield hit in the second inning. A booted ball at shortstop leading off the third inning put Jake Dukart aboard. Dukart later scored on Giroux’s base hit to left. A potential big inning got away from the Lakers when Newberg pitcher Taylor Palmer struck out three straight batters with runners at second and third.

The 2-0 lead turned out to be enough for Giroux, who retired ten straight batters after a leadoff walk. Cam Laroche singled with one out in the fourth inning and scored from second when Trey Reohr’s two-out ground ball deflected off the knee of Lakers’ first baseman Dawson Jaramillo into foul territory. Only one more Tiger reached base the rest of the way and nobody made it past first base.

Four hits in the fifth inning netted two more runs for Lake Oswego. Gabe Deville banged a single past a drawn-in infield to score Sam Haney, who led off the inning with a base hit. Jackson Laurent followed with a perfect bunt down the first base line on a safety squeeze play, beating the throw to first as pinch-runner Timmy Hanson scored from third.

Jaramillo and Bridwell each had two hits for the Lakers. Palmer went the distance in the loss, allowing eight hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. The game took only 1:26 to complete.