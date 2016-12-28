6A BOYS BASKETBALL: TUALATIN 55, Southridge 36

Idle for nearly a week, the Tualatin Timberwolves showed few signs of rust in a dominant home performance Tuesday night.

The T-Wolves opened the game with a 10-0 run and were never threatened in a 55-36 victory over the Southridge Skyhawks at Tualatin High School.

Scoring on an uncontested layup within seconds of the opening tip, the Wolves stormed to a 22-4 first-half lead and maintained a double-digit advantage for all but seven seconds the rest of the way.

Junior wing Alexis Angeles had the hot hand early, scoring 10 of Tualatin’s first 12 points on the way to a 29 point night. Angeles was 13-of-20 from the field with all but one attempt coming from inside the three-point line.

The Skyhawks stumbled out of the gate, turning the ball over on five straight possessions early in the first quarter. Tualatin held Southridge to just one made field goal in the first 11 minutes before 6-8 senior post Robert Hester scored on a putback, initiating a 9-0 run that saw Southridge claw back to within nine at 24-15. Angeles hit a jumper and Johnny Howard converted a free throw to give Tualatin a 27-15 lead at halftime.

Another slow start in the second half saw Southridge fall behind by 19 entering the final period. The Timberwolves stretched the lead to 48-25 at one point in the final period.

Sophomore wing Brock Henry was Southridge’s only double-figure scorer, finishing with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting. But Henry went 0-for-4 at the foul line, one of four different players who went to the line for Southridge, but could not connect on a charity toss. The Skyhawks finished a dreadful 8-for-19 at the stripe, while Tualatin connected on 8-for-13.

Southridge played without starting guards Luke Hustler and Zach Galvin, both still recuperating from ankle injuries. Hustler, who broke his ankle in September in a football game at Tigard, has returned to practice after being cleared by doctors and should return to the lineup soon.

In other 6A boys basketball action Tuesday:

Clackamas’ Elijah Gonzales led three Cavaliers in double-figures with 20 points and football recruit Cole Turner stifled Beaverton’s Hunter Sweet on the defensive end, keying an effort that held the reigning Metro League Player Of The Year to one point as the Cavs beat the Beavs 58-47 in the opening round of the Les Schwab Invitational at Liberty High School. Jake Estep paced the Beavers with 20 points, but was just 3-for-14 from the field in the second half. Clackamas moves on to face Seattle’s Nathan Hale High School. The Brandon Roy-coached Raiders defeated Central Catholic 95-64.

Grant defeated Westview 53-49 in a game that featured eight ties and six lead changes. Grant junior Kelton Samore scored back-to-back buckets in the paint to break a 43-43 tie in the fourth quarter. Ty Rankin’s free throws with 10 seconds to go sealed the win for the Generals, who dominated the glass, outrebounding the Wildcats 33-16, while outscoring Westview 17-4 at the foul line. Samore finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, Rankin added 14 points and six boards and Noel Bangsberg scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half, adding seven rebounds and two blocks. Mason Elliott led a balanced Westview attack with 12 points. The Wildcats take on Century Wednesday in a preview of next Wednesday’s Metro League matchup. Grant will face Sierra Catholic, which annihilated Century 98-48.

The Westview girls had a better day Tuesday, knocking off Newberg 67-49 in the opening round of the Nike Interstate Shootout at Lake Oswego High School. Alexis Meyer led four Wildcats in double-figures with 18 points. Kamryn Jones finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Newberg’s star point guard Taylor Rarick led all scorers with 22 points. Westview will play Wilsonville at 5 p.m. The Wildcats beat West Albany 63-44.