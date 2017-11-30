6A BOYS BASKETBALL: Sherwood 66, Forest Grove 50

The Bowmen were blazing, while the Vikings were as cold as a Nordic fjord as the two future Pacific Conference foes squared off in a boys basketball season-opener Wednesday night at Sherwood.

The Bowmen hit a dozen 3-pointers, including three during a 9-0 third-quarter run to pull away for a 66-50 win over Forest Grove.

Senior guard Owen Grubbe scored all 18 of his points from behind the arc, hitting 6-for-9 from downtown to lead the Three Rivers League Bowmen in scoring . With the teams tied at 30 early in the third period, Tyler Hix buried a three off a Grubbe assist, before Grubbe connected on back-to-back treys to give the Bowmen a 39-30 advantage.

Sherwood eventually pulled out to a 44-32 lead on a fast break pull-up trey by sophomore point guard Jamison Guerra before Forest Grove rallied with an 8-0 run to close the quarter, all courtesy of senior guard Kyle Thompson.

Thompson led all scorers with 25 points, but after pulling the Vikes to within 44-40, had just one more field goal the rest of the way.

Sherwood, perimeter focused for much of the night, went inside to put the game away early in the fourth quarter. The Bowmen scored on five consecutive trips down the floor, producing eight points in the paint. Big senior forward Jace Sucher hit a pair of follow-up baskets off offensive rebounds, the second of which put Sherwood back up by a dozen at 54-42.

While the Bowmen got threes from five different players, connecting on 12-of-27 from downtown, they were able to effectively extend their perimeter D and forced Forest Grove to take rushed shots much of the night. The Vikings shot just 26% for the game (15-57) and were below 20% from the field in the second half (5-26).

Guerra finished with 15 points and three assists. Grubbe also distributed three assists to go with four steals. Sucher had six points and tied for game-high in rebounds with nine.

Thompson was Forest Grove’s only double-figure scorer. Sam Riley came off the bench to yank down nine rebounds to go with six points. Drake Littlefield had nine points for the Greater Valley Conference Vikings, who like Sherwood, are playing their final season in their current conference. Forest Grove will take on another past and future Pacific Conference rival Friday when they play the Newberg Tigers in their home opener. Sherwood returns home Friday night to face Roosevelt.