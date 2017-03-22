6A BASEBALL: Wilson 6, Century 4

Despite outhitting the Wilson Trojans by a nearly 2-to-1 margin, the Century Jaguars lost their first game of the season Tuesday.

The Trojans parlayed an error and a pair of walks into a four-run second inning and collected enough insurance to hold off the Jags for a 6-4 win at Ron Tonkin Field Tuesday. Wilson was the home team in the contest and picked up its first win of the year, while Century fell to 2-1.

The Trojans played error-free ball, while Century’s two errors led to five unearned runs scoring. Junior righthander Michael Lo Bue took the loss, allowing five runs on three hits in four innings pitched with three strikeouts and three walks.

A leadoff bloop single to right by Wilson’s Grant Leeper in the second inning began the Jaguars undoing. Lo Bue loaded the bases with back-to-back, one-out walks to Petie Wogan and Henry Hansen. A Hunter Hansen ground ball to third could have gotten the Jaguars out of the inning, but the throw home was wild, scoring two runs. Ben Haxby followed with an RBI single and Alex Sabo plated the fourth run of the inning with a sacrifice bunt.

The Jags had numerous opportunities to get back into the game, but went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 baserunners. Justyn Herzog atoned for his throwing error by driving in the first two Century runs with a sacrifice fly in the second inning and a run-scoring groundout in the fourth.

Brennan Howell doubled to right center field with two outs in the fifth and scored on Keaton Johnson’s bloop base hit to right to make it a 5-3 ballgame. Headed into the bottom of the fifth, Century was outhitting Wilson 9-to-3. The Trojans collected three hits and an insurance run off Century reliever Kyle Chimienti in the fifth to extend their lead to 6-3.

The Jaguars made it interesting in the seventh as Brandon Gordon led off the inning with a solo home run to straightaway right field off Wogan. Walks to Johnson with one out and Andrew Keizur with two outs put the tying runs on base before Wogan ended the game with a strikeout.

Chimienti, Gordon, Howell and Josh Grant each had two hits for the Jags.

Cade Conklin got the win on the mound for Wilson, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with one strikeout and three bases on balls. Wogan went 2-for-2 and scored a pair of runs for the Trojans and also earned the save with three innings of relief.

The Jaguars are scheduled to host Newberg on Thursday. Wilson is set to entertain David Douglas.

Following the game, Hillsboro and Centennial were scheduled to take the field, but had to wait out a one-hour rain delay. Once the game got underway at 7:30 p.m., the Spartans fell behind 3-1, but rallied for a 6-3 win over the Eagles to pick up their second win in as many days. The Sparts head for drier climes on Friday when they travel up the gorge to take on The Dalles.

Wilsonville’s three-game season-opening win streak came to an end with a 3-2 home loss to Lincoln Tuesday. The Wildcats head to Hermiston on Thursday. Sunset cruised past Parkrose 13-0.