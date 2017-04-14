6A BASEBALL: Westside Recap

Beaverton 4, WESTVIEW 3…in a game played on the turf football field at Hillsboro Stadium, the Beavers scored two runs in the seventh inning to had Westview its first Metro League loss. The Beavers mounted a rally in the third inning, then had to wait through a 30 minute rain delay to complete the frame, taking a 2-0 lead on an infield single by Kevin Watson, Jr. and a two-out RBI single from Joe Hollwell. Westview answered with three runs in the fourth inning. After loading the bases with no outs on a pair of singles and a walk, Ben Braukman drew a bases loaded free pass. After a pop out and a force out at home, Carter Sakamoto drove in a pair of runs with a double to give the Wildcats a 3-2 lead. Willie Weiss held the Beavers in check fanning 12 batters in 5 2/3 innings. Keegan Huey came on in relief to get the final out of the sixth inning with a strikeout, but ran into trouble in the seventh. With one out, Wyatt Christopherson singled and Watson, Jr. drew a walk. Cleanup hitter Trace Hokkanen went to the plate with a chance to tie the game, but the Beavers took care of business before he could swing the bat. Christopherson swiped third base, then with runners at first and third, Watson and Christopherson pulled off a double steal to even the score at 3-3. Hokkanen fouled off three two-strike pitchers before lining a base hit to center to score Watson with the go-ahead run. In the Westview seventh, a pair of walks and an error loaded the bases with one out, putting the tying and winning runs in scoring position. But Beaverton relief pitcher Dusty Ward coaxed a harmless pop-up from Huey and fanned Braukman to end the threat and the game. Ward pitched four innings of scoreless relief behind starting pitcher Ryan Hekker, allowing three hits with two strikeouts and three walks in the win. Hollowell had two hits for the Beavers, who moved up to third in the OSAA power rankings and improved to 11-1 on the season. Smythe England went 2-for-3 at the plate for Westview, which dropped to 9-4 overall. Game one of the series, originally scheduled on Wednesday at Beaverton but rained out, has not been rescheduled as of this report.

GLENCOE 2, Aloha 1 (13 innings)…playing late into the evening at Ron Tonkin Field, the Crimson Tide won on Cole Hoskins’ walk-off single, scoring pinch-runner Hunter Clayton. Bryce Fornshell opened the bottom of the 13th inning with a leadoff triple off Aloha reliever Beau Hellman. After walking the bases full, the Warriors got a ground ball force-out at home before Hoskins delivered the game-winner, his second hit of the game and the fifth time that he reached base. Karl McFadden and Gus Collins joined Hoskins with two hits each. Jarrett Pinster pitched a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win. Both starting pitchers got deep into the game. Glencoe’s Matt Elder went eight innings, allowing an earned run on six hits with six strikeouts and no walks. McFadden fanned seven over four strong innings of scoreless relief. For Aloha, Aaron Powers allowed an unearned run over seven innings, fanning six with two bases on balls. Glencoe’s first run came on a bases loaded hit-by-pitch in the third inning. Aloha evened the score in the fifth on an RBI single by freshman shortstop Nathan Acuavera. Travis Helm had two of Aloha’s six hits. The Warriors were able to overcome nine walks and a hit batter, while Glencoe pitchers issued just two free passes.

JESUIT 3, Southridge 0…Lake Oswego transfer Skyler Loverink combined with two relievers on a four-hit shutout. Loverink gave up two hits and two walks with five strikeouts and five innings. Trey Werner pitched the seventh for the save. Ian Cooney went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored to lead the way at the plate for Jesuit.

Sunset 13, Liberty 2…a night after being knocked around by the Falcons, the Apollos turned the tables on their home field. Jason Dumont paced Sunset’s 13-hit attack with a pair of doubles and three hits overall. Satchel Phillips went 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs batted in. Dillon May drove in two runs and scored twice without the benefit of a base hit. Danner Wintle went the distance on the mound, allowing six hits and one earned run with five strikeouts and two walks. Blake Crippen scored both Liberty runs as Crippen and Bryan Bafaro had two hits each for the Falcons. Sunset and Century will resume their suspended game from earlier in the week at Ron Tonkin Field on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. The Apollos had a runner aboard with none out in the sixth inning of a scoreless tie when the rains came. Century lost at McNary 8-4 in a non-league game Thursday.