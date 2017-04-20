6A BASEBALL: Wednesday Roundup

CENTURY 5, Jesuit 4…The Jaguars earned a series split against the defending state champs in a game played at Ron Tonkin Field Wednesday afternoon. Century ace pitcher Kolby Somers lasted just three innings on the mound, but Jared Gordon and Micky Thompson provided quality relief as Jesuit’s comeback from an early four-run deficit fell a run short. Jesuit grabbed the first lead, manufacturing a run in the second inning after a leadoff walk to James Porter and a Brian Sheerin single. Ennis Ferguson advanced the runners with a sacrifice bunt and Skyler Lovering drove in Porter with a ground out. Loverink got the start on the hill and ran into trouble after back-to-back walks with one out in the bottom of the inning. A pair of passed balls scored Thompson and Trevor Sundquist scored on an infield error giving Century a 2-1 lead. Josh Grant led off the Century third with a double, stole third and scored on a Loverink balk. Later in the inning, Andrew Keizur drove in two more runs after Loverink walked the bases full. Trailing 5-1 after three innings, things took a positive turn for the Crusaders after Somers was lifted after giving up a leadoff single to Ian Cooney in the fourth inning. Back-to-back base hits by Porter and Jacob Bates plated Cooney with the second Jesuit run and Porter scored on a Ferguson sacrifice fly to make it 5-3 Century. Gordon got out of the inning without further damage, but turned the ball over to Thompson after a John Arndorfer single and a walk in the fifth inning. Thompson struck out Cooney, then induced a grounder to third from James Porter, but an error sent Arndorfer home and put Kyle Knell on third base with the tying run. Thompson escaped with a strikeout, then fanned the side in the sixth before pitching a scoreless seventh inning to secure the win for Century. Thompson wasn’t the only one providing lights-out relief. Jesuit’s Porter and Daniel Young allowed just one Century hit and no runs over the final 3 1/3 innings. The Crusaders outhit Century 5-4. Somers, Gordon and Thompson combined to strikeout ten Jesuit batters. Two other Metro League games: Glencoe at Beaverton and Westview at Sunset were postponed due to weather conditions. Jesuit and Century began play at 4 p.m. staying just ahead of the worst of the weather on Wednesday.

Sherwood 9, LAKE OSWEGO 4…The Bowmen and Lakers played through pouring rain for most of their Three Rivers League contest Tuesday. Sherwood led throughout and pulled away late with a six-run sixth inning as Laker pitchers had trouble guiding the wet ball over the plate. Sherwood capitalized on 11 walks, five of them coming in the sixth along with a pair of errors and doubles by Isaiah Burns and Dawson Abiley. Burns had two hits and two runs scored, while Abiley and Nic Garrison each had two RBI and a run scored. Jacob Matzat pitched into the seventh inning to pick up the win. Sam Haney and Jackson Laurent each had two hits for Lake Oswego and Thomas Dukart drove in a pair of runs.