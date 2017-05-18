6A BASEBALL: Wednesday Recap

OREGON CITY 5, Lakeridge 2….a tough season came to an end for the Pacers against the defending 6A runner-up Pioneers in a play-in game at Oregon City Monday. Dequahn Dennis-Lee pitched a complete game four-hitter, striking out eight with no walks as the Pios earned a first-round matchup at McMinnville on Monday. Lee also reached base three times and scored two runs for the Pioneers, who finished in fifth place in the Mount Hood Conference. The Pios had just five hits against Lakeridge pitchers Josh Robins and Cooper Justice, but took advantage of three Pacer errors to plate three unearned runs. Everest Webster’s two-RBI double in the top of the fourth inning pulled Lakeridge to within 3-2. But Kam Shelley led off the bottom of the inning with a double, later scoring on Tyler Hartenstein’s RBI single. A walk and two wild pitches later, Hartenstein scored and the Pioneers had regained a three-run lead. Tommy Andrew and Cal Seneker each had a hit and a run scored for the Pacers, who finished the season 6-20. Lakeridge was the lowest ranked team in the play-in round and saw a six-year streak of state playoff appearances come to an end. Southridge was one of two road teams to advance out of the play-in round, picking up a rare win in southern Oregon with a 6-5 victory over North Medford at Harry & David Field. The Skyhawks will be at Clackamas in the first round of the playoffs Monday. Glencoe’s season came to an end with a 1-0 loss to Reynolds.

WESTVIEW 15, Centennial 0….the Wildcats erupted for 19 hits to trounce the Eagles in a state tournament tune-up game at Ron Tonkin Field Wednesday night. Willie Weiss drove in Westview’s first run of the game with a first-inning triple, the first of four hits and two runs batted in on the night for the junior shortsop. Weiss, who scored three runs, also pitched the final two innings, striking out three batters to earn the win. Keegan Huey got the start on the mound and allowed two hits and no walks with four strikeouts over three innings. Jacob Cox scored two runs and drove in four runs with a pair of hits and a sacrifice fly and pitched the middle two innings. The Wildcats host Grants Pass on Monday in the first round of the OSAA 6A Tournament.

Several other Westside teams stayed fresh with non-league games on Wednesday in preparation for next week’s tournament. Beaverton defeated Sprague for the second time in a week in a matchup of the No. 4 and 5-ranked teams in the state. The Beavers, who won 3-2, will entertain Cleveland in the first round of the playoffs and will go up against one of the state’s better pitchers in University of Portland-bound Eli Morse. Jesuit traveled to Hood River Valley and lost 5-4 to the Eagles. The Crusaders hope to replicate Southridge’s successful road trip when they open the state tournament at South Medford Monday. McMinnville defeated Tigard 3-2 in a battle of top ten teams. Despite beating Sherwood in their Three Rivers League finale, the Tigers slipped a critical spot from #8 to #9 in the power rankings and will entertain Centennial on Monday. Sherwood bounced back from its loss to shut out West Salem 4-0. The Bowmen will be at Gresham Monday. The Gophers went to top-ranked West Linn Wednesday and lost to the Lions 8-4. Finally Tualatin knocked off Central Catholic 5-2. The Timberwolves visit McNary in the first round of the playoffs Monday.