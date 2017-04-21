6A BASEBALL: Thursday Roundup

SOUTHRIDGE 13, Liberty 7…Two teams battling offensive struggles all season played a shootout Thursday night at Tonkin Field. Neither team has made it onto its home field this season so both games of the series were played at the Gordon Faber Recreational Complex. Southridge used a pair of five-run innings to go ahead then pull away to earn the series sweep after beating Liberty 10-0 on Monday. The Skyhawks (3-5 Metro, 4-10 overall) rapped out 11 hits to Liberty’s eight and both teams had multiple extra-base hit. The difference turned out to be free passes as the Skyhawks capitalized on six walks and two hit batters, while two Skyhawks pitchers combined to walk only one man. Five of those walks and one of the hit batters came around to score as Southridge batted around in the fourth and fifth innings against two different Liberty pitchers to grab the lead for good. Down 4-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning, the Skyhawks led off with back-to-back walks, but with two outs had yet to score the runners. Ryan Lambert delivered a scorching shot to left, beginning a parade of five straight baserunners with two outs. Cameron Carlson beat out an infield single to the shortstop hole and Lamber raced around to score from second base. Then Zach Hald drove in two more runs with a double and Southridge had a 5-4 lead. Liberty (1-7, 3-11) responded with two unearned runs in the top of the fourth to regain the lead. With runners on second and third and two outs, Max Schmitt hit a slow roller to the left of the mound. Southridge pitcher Kyle Temme went to backhand the ball and it glanced off his mitt for an error. With runners at first and third, Temme threw over to first and got Schmitt in a rundown. Joe DePinto raced home from third and Schmitt safely got to second. Liberty’s 6-5 lead was short-lived. With freshman pitcher Jake Woodbury taking over for sophomore starter Ben Ineson on the mound, the Skyhawks didn’t wait for a two-out rally. Hayden Jenkins drew a full count walk after falling behind 0-2. Brady Boling grounded a double inside the third base line and Temme followed with a line drive down the left field line for another double that pushed across both runners and gave Southridge the lead for good. The Hawks weren’t done as Carlson drove in his second run of the game with a bouncer up the middle, Blake Sheppard drove in a run with a base hit and Conner Fajardo knocked in the fifth run of the inning and the tenth of the game with a sacrifice fly to left. The Skyhawks added three more insurance runs in the fifth inning to put the game well out of reach. Temme earned the win, allowing six runs, three earned on six hits with two strikeouts and no walks. Carlson pitched the final three innings to earn the save. All nine in the batting order had a run or an RBI and Carlson led the hit parade, going 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. Joe Ball reached base three times with a pair of walks and a two-RBI double and scored three runs. For Liberty, sophomore catcher Brian Bafaro doubled and tripled, driving in two runs with a run scored. Blake Crippen had an RBI triple and scored a pair of runs for the Falcons. Schmitt had two hits and two runs scored. Southridge is scheduled to host Glencoe on Friday and Liberty has a scheduled home game against Jesuit.

Westview 3, SUNSET 1…Willie Weiss tossed a complete game four-hitter with six strikeouts and had a pair of hits at the plate as the Wildcats earned the series sweep of the Apollos with a second straight low-scoring win. Weiss took a shutout into the seventh inning when Sunset scored its only run on an Ike Lovings sacrifice fly. Luke Pilat drove in two of Westview’s three runs with a bases loaded walk in the fourth inning and an RBI fielder’s choice in the sixth. Mante Woods and Keegan Huey each had two hits for Westview. Coleman Newsom allowed two runs in six innings to take the loss and set up Sunset’s run with a seventh inning double.

TUALATIN 15, Lakeridge 4…Chris Freese had two hits and three RBI and Kyle Dernedde walked four times and scored three runs as the Timberwolves waltzed past the Pacers. Danny Shell struck out six batters over five innings and allowed one unearned run to get the win. Four Lakeridge pitchers combined to walk ten batters and the Pacers committed four errors in losing their fifth consecutive game, three of the losses coming by double-digits. Tualatin remains in a first-place tie with West Linn in the Three Rivers League following the Lions’ 4-2 win over Tigard. Canby defeated Sherwood 6-1