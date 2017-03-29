6A BASEBALL: Glencoe 8, Forest Grove 3

With back-to-back wins, the Glencoe Crimson Tide have reached the championship game of their annual spring break tournament.

Karl McFadden went 3-for-3 with three runs and two runs batted in and closed out the final two innings on the mound as the Tide defeated the Forest Grove Vikings 8-3 Tuesday night at Ron Tonkin Field. Glencoe will face Newberg in the championship game tonight at 6:30 p.m. following the Tigers’ thrilling 5-3 win over McMinnville Tuesday.

Forest Grove scored a run in the first inning on a leadoff single by Tanner Heikes and a Vincent Beach sacrifice fly, but Glencoe came back with two runs in the bottom of the inning and would not trail from there.

McFadden led off with an infield single, stole second and scored when Sam Kirk’s grounder to first glanced off Aaron Cardinal’s glove for a two-base error. Nathan Sprenger doubled down the right field line later in the inning to put the Tide up 2-1.

Glencoe made it a 3-1 lead in the second when Justin Grove and Kevin Vanoudenhaegen led off the inning with back-to-back singles, Groves scoring on McFadden’s ground out to short.

Another leadoff baserunner ignited a three-run fourth inning as Groves reached on an error, Vanoudenhaegen was hit by a pitch and Matt Eckert followed with a bunt single to load the bases with none out. McFadden’s RBI bloop single to left drove in Groves with the fourth run of the game and Vanoudenhaegen trotted home on a wild pitch. McFadden later scored on Cole Hoskins’ RBI ground out to make it 6-1 Tide.

Matt Elder got the start on the mound for Glencoe. The senior righthander gave up two earned runs on four hits over five innings and struck out three batters without a walk. McFadden gave up a run in the seventh, surrendering three hits and two walks with two strikeouts over the final two innings.

Cardinal drove in Jess Lucas with an RBI single through the hole on the right side in the fifth inning and Cole Hansen plated Forest Grove’s final run of the game with a sacrifice fly to center in the seventh, plating Lucas, who had reached on a leadoff base on balls. The Vikings left the bases loaded in the seventh.

McFadden again ignited a Glencoe scoring rally in the sixth inning wiht a two-out single to center. After a balk and his second steal of the game, hie scored on Kirk’s RBI single. Sprenger drove in Kirk with a single up the middle for his second RBI of the game.

Heikes went 4-for-4 for Forest Grove and Lucas scored twice. Enrique Barquero was charged with the loss on the mound, giving up six runs in three-plus innings pitched. Only three of the runs were earned.

Earlier in the day, Newberg shocked McMinnville with a four-run rally in the seventh inning to upset the Grizzlies 5-3 after beating Banks 3-2 on Monday. Ace pitcher Taylor Palmer overcame a rocky first two innings to go the distance, striking out ten with three walks. Palmer did not walk a man after the second inning and faced just one over the minimum number of batters in that span.

Newberg trailed 3-0 going into the third inning when Michael Tarakchyan belted a triple over the head of McMinnville left fielder Colton Smith to score Grayson Hirte. Down 3-1 in the seventh, Jacob Maiben and Spencer Trout led off the inning with back-t0-back base hits off Mac starting pitcher Caden Slaughter. After a Cameron Laroche bunt moved the runners into scoring position, Hirte plated Maiben with an RBI ground out to short. Slaughter then sailed an 0-2 pitch to the backstop scoring Trout with the tying run. But Tarakchyan fought back from that 0-2 count to draw a walk, prompting a pitching change. Collin Fox came on and walked Brandon Takahashi on four pitches. Trey Reohr followed with a grounder to short and it appeared extra innings were coming, but Brad Hessel bobbled the ball for an error to load the bases. Then Derek Maiben delivered the game-winning hit, scoring Tarakchyan and Takahashi.

In the seventh, a dropped fly ball down the right field line put Smith on second base with one out, but Palmer fanned Hessel and Nathan Leid, the top two batters in Mac-Hi’s order, to close out the win.