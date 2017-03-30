6A BASEBALL: Glencoe 12, Newberg 2 (5 innings)

The Glencoe Crimson Tide begin their third straight season in the Metro League by taking on the defending state champion Jesuit Crusaders next week. The Tide couldn’t have asked for a better way to launch themselves into the games that count.

Glencoe scored all of its runs in the fourth and fifth innings, romping past Newberg 12-2 in the championship game of its own spring break tournament. The game was halted with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning when the Crimson Tide attained a ten-run lead.

Following wins over Parkrose and Forest Grove, the Tide will enter Metro League play on a three-game winning streak and are halfway to matching last season’s win total with a 4-3 overall record.

For the second game in a row. the Tide’s opponent struck first. Newberg leadoff batter Michael Tarakchyan drew a leadoff walk in the first and scored on a two-out double by Derek Maiben. The lead would hold until the fourth after Glencoe put a runner on second base in each of the first three innings but couldn’t score.

Newberg starting pitcher Brandon Cervantes allowed two runs and a walk over the first three innings with three strikeouts, but gave way to right-handed reliever Grayson Hirte to start the fourth. Hirte’s second pitch was sent hurtling over left fielder Josh Butorac’s head by Glencoe starting pitcher Nathan Sprenger. Sprenger stumbled a bit while trying to push for a triple, but beat the offline relay throw with a headfirst slide.

The Tigers pulled in their infield to try and protect their 1-0 lead and it cost them. Sam Kirk popped up a 3-2 pitch to shallow left that the shortstop Tarakchyan was unable to run down and Sprenger raced home with the tying run. Matt Elder followed with a well-placed but up the third base line that Hirte threw wide of first. Gus Collins dropped another bunt and Hirte’s throw to third to try to get the lead runner was late. With bases loaded, Ethan Vanderzanden singled to right to drive in the go-ahead run.

With bases still loaded and none out, it looked as if Hirte might wriggle out of a potential big inning when the next two Tide batters popped out to the infield. But Jarrett Pinster and Cole Hoskins followed with back-to-back, two-RBI singles and the rout was well underway.

Now with a 7-1 lead, Sprenger pitched into the fifth inning, before giving way to Bryce Fornshell, who got the final two outs by strikeout. Sprenger allowed two runs, one earned on three hits with four strikeouts and four walks to earn his first win of the season.

The Tide delivered the knockout blow in the fifth, batting around for the second straight inning. Jarett Pinster knocked in his third run of the game with a double. Sprenger plated hit with a sizzling single. The Tigers mishandled another bunt from the mound, bobbled a sure out at third, then dropped a fly ball to left as Cole Hoskins crossed the plate with the game-ending run.

Glencoe had nine hits in 4 1/3 innings and had 28 hits in the three games of the tournament. Sprenger had three of them, while Pinster had two runs to go with his two hits and three runs batted in. Leadoff batter Karl McFadden also had a pair of hits. Hoskins had two runs scored and two RBI.

Tarakchyan scored both runs for the Tigers, who were limited to three hits.

Glencoe hosts Jesuit on Tuesday before taking on the Crusaders at Sprunk Stadium on Wednesday next week as Metro League play gets underway.