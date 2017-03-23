6A BASEBALL: Beaverton 6, Lake Oswego 3

In a rare March complete game, Beaverton’s Trace Hokkanen threw more innings at Lake Oswego than he did in the entire 2016 season.

Needing just 67 pitches to complete seven innings, Hokkanen limited the Lakers to six hits and just one earned run as the Beavers defeated the Lakers 6-3 Wednesday at Les Darby Field. The Beavers improved to 3-0 on the season heading into a spring break trip to Arizona for the Coach Bob Invitational next week.

While Hokkanen breezed through the early innings on a minimum of pitches, Lake Oswego’s Colin Mitchell labored heavily over 3 2/3 innings, throwing 88 pitches before being removed with two outs in the fourth inning, his team trailing 2-0. Dawson Jaramillo promptly gave up an RBI single to right field by Joe Hollowell on the first pitch he threw. Hollowell was thrown out trying to advance on a throw to the plate, leaving Beaverton in front 3-0.

Beaverton consistently had runners on base and put runners in scoring position in all seven innings, but couldn’t come up with the big hit to deliver a knockout blow. Wyatt Christopherson doubled and scored on a Ryan Hekker sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to put the Beavers up 4-0, but stranded two runners in scoring position, leaving a window of opportunity open for Lake Oswego. The Beavers stranded ten runners on base, with eight in scoring position.

When Hekker delivered a two-out, two-RBI single in the seventh inning, giving Beaverton a 6-1 lead, it appeared the Beavers finally had enough cushion to rest easy. With Hokkanen back on the hill to try and finish the complete game, the Lakers loaded the bases with one out on back-to-back singles by Alex Giroux and Matthew Grimm, followed by an error. Thomas Dukart followed with a slow grounder to second. Beaverton shortstop Karac Leyva threw toward second base to try to get the force there, but the ball glanced off the glove of Christopherson for an error, plating two runs.

Suddenly, the Lakers had the tying run at the plate with one out. But two pitches later, the rally fizzled as Matthew Sebolsky hit a soft line drive back to the mound and Dukart was doubled off first to end the game.

The most pitches thrown by Hokkanen in a single inning was 13 in the sixth, when the Lakers scored their first run on a Sam Haney groundout. Haney had the Lakers first two hits off Hokkanen and was the only Laker baserunner until the sixth.

Everyone in the Beaver lineup had either a hit or a run scored. Hollowell and Christopherson each went 2-for-4. Christopherson scored two runs and drove in one. Callen McRae reached base three times and scored twice and Hekker drove in four runs.