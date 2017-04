The 23rd anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America kicks off in Portland on May 13.

The Ride will take 200 bikers on a week long 2,400-mile route from Portland (May 13) to Milwaukee (May 19), to raise funds and awareness for Victory Junction – a camp dedicated to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses. The annual event is one of the most successful and popular charity rides in the country.