A road construction worker was killed and two others were injured in a crash in a work zone in Happy Valley midday Tuesday.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Fedsot A. Tsopko, 51, was driving a 1990 Lexus 4D north on Southeast 122nd Avenue when he came into a construction zone and failed to yield to flaggers.

By FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com