A 55-year-old woman was found dead and a man was injured early Monday morning in a fire at a Hillsboro mobile home.

At 4:52 a.m., firefighters responded to the 1900 block of Southeast Minter Bridge Road on the report of a mobile home on fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the home fully engulfed in flames and learned two people had been inside the home when the fire ignited.

