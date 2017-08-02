Wind Causes Brush Fire In Banks

A brush fire in Banks got out of control just after 10:00 on Tuesday morning.

The wind knocked a dead tree onto a power line on Northwest Killin Road. A family’s pet dog was killed when it came into contact with the power line.

The flames spread to weeds and underbrush along the side of the road.

Firefighters had to wait for Portland General Electric to cut the power before putting out the smoldering hot spots.

The Banks Fire District reminds everyone how dangerous downed power lines are. They say do not go near them and call 9-1-1.

— Jeremy Scott