Where to Stay Cool this Week in Washington County

Washington County Emergency Management has compiled information on where people can stay cool this week. To volunteer your business, organization or place of worship as a cooling center for this and future heat events, contact Sharon Gray at 503-846-7580 or sharon_gray@co.washington.or.us.

Beaverton City Library will be open from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday. The library is located at 12375 SW 5th

Beaverton City Library at Murray Scholls will be open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The library is located at 11200 SW Murray Scholls Place, Suite 102.

Boys & Girls Aid Safe Place for Youth will be open from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Meals, snacks, and water are available on site. Hot weather supplies are available, e.g. hats, sunscreen, and clothing. Youth may participate in daily programming and recreational activities. Safe Place for Youth is located at 454 SE Washington Street in Hillsboro. TriMet route numbers: 46, 47, 48, and 57 plus MAX

Cornelius Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday. The library is located at 1355 N Barlow Street. TriMet route numbers: 57

Hillsboro Brookwood Library will be open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Water will be available. The library is located at 2850 Brookwood Parkway. TriMet route numbers: 46 and 48

Hillsboro Community Senior Center will be open on 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The senior center is located at 750 SE 8th TriMet route numbers: 46, 47, 48, and 57

Hillsboro Police Department will be opening their doors from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Police Department is located at 250 SE 10th Avenue in Hillsboro.

Hillsboro Shute Park Library will be open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Water will be available. The library is located at 775 SE 10th TriMet route numbers: 46, 47, 48 and 57

Hillsboro Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center (SHARC), lobby area will be open from 5:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Water will be available. The SHARC is located at 953 SE Maple Street. TriMet route numbers: 46, 47, 48 and 57

Sherwood Regional Family YMCA, will be open from 5 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. The YMCA is located at 23000 SW Pacific Highway.

Tigard Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday. The library is located at 13500 SW Hall Blvd.

Tualatin Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, extended hours on Friday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday. Family friendly activities and water will be provided on site. The library is located at 18878 SW Martinazzi Avenue. TriMet route numbers: 76, 96 and 97 plus WES

Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District, Athletic Center will be open from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Sunday. Vending machines and water are available on site. The Athletic Center is located at 15707 SW Walker Road. TriMet route numbers: 59 and 67

Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District, Cedar Hills Recreation Center will be open from 5:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday. Vending machines and water are available on site. The Cedar Hills Recreation Center is located at 11640 SW Parkway. TriMet route numbers: 20 and 59

Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District, Conestoga Recreation & Aquatic Center will be open from 5:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Vending machines and water are available on site. The Conestoga Recreation & Aquatic Center is located at 9985 SW 125th. TriMet route numbers: 62 and 92

Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District, Garden Home Recreation Center will be open from 5:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday. Vending machines and water are available on site. The Garden Home Recreation Center is located at 7475 SW Oleson Road. TriMet route number: 45

Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District, Elsie Stuhr Center will be open from 7:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday, and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday. Water is available on site. The Elsie Stuhr Center is located at 5550 SW Hall Blvd.

Wilsonville Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. – 6p.m. and on Sunday. Water is available on site. The library is located at 8200 SW Wilsonville Road.

Washington County Public Health offers the following reminders for staying safe and healthy during extreme heat:

Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as possible.

Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device when it is very hot.

Avoid strenuous activities in the heat of the day.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths to lower your body temperature. Find a splash pad or fountain.

Do not use your stove, oven, washer or dryer.

Eat small, light meals.

Close your blinds and curtains to keep sunlight out.

If the temperature falls at night and it’s safe to do so, open your windows to let the cool air in.

Drink plenty of fluids, especially while working or exercising outside. Avoid alcohol or sugary beverages.

For symptoms and treatment of heat-related illnesses, visit http://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/faq.html.

Washington County Public Health will post any updates to cooling center information at http://www.co.washington.or.us/HHS/hot-weather.cfm.