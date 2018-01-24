West Linn Historical Society hit by early morning crime spree: ‘It’s a little in chaos’

Costume jewelry, overalls, two suitcases, a car, a gun, a wallet, and a knife are just a few things West Linn Police say a man got away with in a bizarre crime spree.

Police were alerted early Tuesday morning of a man inside the West Linn Historical Society’s storage room.

Officers were able to catch up with the suspect, identified as Roger Shane Womack, 33, as he was walking down a nearby street. They say he was dressed in costume overalls and was carrying two costume suitcases later identified as props owned by the historical society.

By Johnathan Hendricks

Read more HERE from KPTV.com