West Linn family dies in crash off cliff in California

A family of five from West Linn died in a crash off a cliff in California on Monday.

California High Patrol reported two adults and three children were in the car.

Investigators said the driver drove a 2003 GMC into a large dirt turnout on the west side of SR-1 in the Ukiah area and then, for unknown reasons, drove directly off a large cliff.

The car overturned onto its roof and landed on a boulder on the beach south of Juan Creek.

Everyone in the car was killed as a result of the crash. The three children were thrown from the vehicle, according to police.

By FOX 12 Staff

