Washington deputy shot during chase dies from gunshot wounds

By on January 8, 2018 in News

Authorities in Washington state appealed to the public for help Monday in tracking down a man believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy overnight.

Pierce County deputy Daniel McCartney, a 34-year-old Navy veteran and married father to three young boys, was shot during a foot chase late Sunday as he responded to a home invasion near the small community of Frederickson, 15 miles southeast of Tacoma, said sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer.

By The Associated Press

