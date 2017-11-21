Washington County woman sentenced to 6 years for deadly crash

A woman who was drunk when she hit and killed a Forest Grove man this past March has pleaded guilty to charges and was sentenced to nearly six years behind bars.

22-year-old Jonathan Dominguez-Esquivel was hit on Pacific Avenue near Highway 47 late at night on March 18th while walking to work.

Bethany Lumber, 27, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and driving under the influence.

Her blood-alcohol level was .20 – more than twice the legal limit. Lumber’s driving privileges have been revoked for life.



— By Jeremy Scott