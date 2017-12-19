Washington County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for controlled substance

A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy has been indicted by a grand jury on possession of a schedule-three controlled substance.

33-year-old Bryce Kampwerth of Sherwood has been under investigation and on administrative leave since early December after information surfaced that he was possession of anabolic steroids, an illegal substance, back in May.

Beaverton Police investigated Kampwerth. He was arrested after the grand jury returned an indictment.

Kampwerth has been employed at the sheriff’s office since January of 2014.

— Jeremy Scott