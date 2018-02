After decades of use by fairgoers and vendors, a key event space on the Washington County Fairgrounds has been closed.

Lisa DuPré, the Washington County Fair Complex marketing and events coordinator, says structural engineers deemed the 24,000-square-foot main exhibit hall a severe safety hazard for people and shut it down immediately.

“It could just do it on any given moment. It could collapse,” she said.

By Brenna Kelly

