Washington County Deputy Arrested For Domestic Violence

A patrol deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s office is facing charges for domestic violence.

Brian Waterbury, 35, is charged with assault, strangulation, menacing, and tampering with a witness.

The sheriff’s office received a complaint about Waterbury in April and put him on administrative leave two days later.

Beaverton Police conducted a criminal investigation and arrested the deputy of nine years this week.

OregonLive reports Waterbury assaulted a female family member three times at the home they shared.

— Jeremy Scott