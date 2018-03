FOX 12 got an inside look Monday evening at the robots that have become a staple for law enforcement.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office gave a demonstration of one of two robots they keep with the patrol unit.

The robot is used remotely to give deputies a live look at potentially dangerous situations or even suspects.

It can climb stairs and is equipped with cameras that can zoom and tilt.

Reporter Kandra Kent

Read more HERE from KPTV.com