Multiple Washington County agencies are now carrying Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, to treat people overdosing on opioids.

The Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program provided funding to equip the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Beaverton Police Department, Forest Grove Police Department, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Metro West Ambulance with Narcan.

By FOX 12 Staff

