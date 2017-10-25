Washington Co. child sex abuse suspect tracked down in China

A man deputies suspect was involved in multiple sex crimes against children in Washington County is now in custody after federal officers tracked him down in China and returned him to the United States.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported 41-year-old Toby A. Mendenhall was booked into the Washington County Jail on eight counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree sodomy. His bail was set at $2.5 million.

Detectives investigating the case believe there may be additional victims involved, noting that Mendenhall lived in multiple locations around the Portland metro area, including Vancouver.

— Fox 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com